Yorkshire Evening Post appoints new editor

Laura Collins has been named the new editor of the Yorkshire Evening Post.

Collins is currently head of news at the Evening Post, which covers Leeds, and its sister title the Yorkshire Post, edited by James Mitchinson.

She replaces Hannah Thaxter who stepped down this summer after two years in charge, citing “personal reasons”.

Mitchinson took over as interim editor of the daily title while publisher JPI Media advertised for Thaxter’s replacement.

The job ad said: “At the front and centre of your pitch should be your plans for covering Leeds United Football Club – from top to bottom – in this, its centenary year.”

Tweeting about her promotion today, Collins revealed a special Evening Post front page to mark Leeds United’s centenary tomorrow.

I’m delighted to announce I’ve been appointed as the new Editor for @LeedsNews. To celebrate here is a sneaky peek of something special 🥰 pic.twitter.com/LsnsjY73sC — Laura Collins (@LauraCollinsYPN) October 16, 2019

The Evening Post has an average daily circulation of just under 9,000, according to ABC figures for the six months to the end of June.