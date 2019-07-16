Yorkshire Evening Post editor steps down for 'personal reasons' after two years

The editor of the Yorkshire Evening Post is leaving after two years in charge of the daily regional newspaper.

Hannah Thaxter said she was “ready for a bit of a rest” after working as a journalist since the age of 23 and was leaving for “personal reasons”.

Publisher JPI Media (formerly Johnston Press) confirmed Thaxter’s departure after an advert for her job was published on Twitter by James Mitchinson, the editor of sister title the Yorkshire Post.

Thaxter said in a statement: “After working full-time, non stop, since the age of 18, and working as a journalist since I was 23, I’m ready for a bit of a rest.

“Personal reasons are taking me away from this beautiful area to somewhere equally beautiful and I’m lucky enough to be able to have a little time out to enjoy the ride and to take stock and think about what comes next for me.”

She added: “I’ve spent just shy of 30 years of my life working as a journalist – from trainee reporter on the (then daily) Halifax Courier to the past two years or so as editor of the Yorkshire Evening Post – and I can honestly say I would not change it for the world.”

Thaxter said she believed she had made a “difference to one or two people, projects or causes” over the years. “But above all, the people I have had the good fortune to work with are what have made this job so enjoyable.”

She was previously editor of the Reporter series and rejoined Johnston Press in June 2008 after a year in PR following a stint at the Halifax Courier.

Her departure from JPI Media comes as the publisher is “in talks” to sell titles amid advertising revenue concerns.

It has also undergone several rounds of cuts since the start of this year, targeting up to 70 full time editorial jobs and 13 newsbrands.

Newsroom space has also been slashed forcing many staffers to work remotely or relocate.

Picture: Tony Johnson/Johnston Press