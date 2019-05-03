Evening Standard to cut editorial roles in merger of digital and print teams

The Evening Standard will cut editorial jobs as it merges its print and online teams, editor George Osborne told staff today.

The announcement comes almost a year after the Evening Standard revealed a loss of £10m for the year ending September 2017.

Its lacklustre results followed a £2.2m profit the year before and a £3.3m profit in 2015.

In an email to staff, seen by Press Gazette, Osborne said: “We’ve been successful by constantly adapting to a changing world.

“Together, in the last couple of years, we’ve redesigned the paper and invested heavily in our digital output.

“That’s why our print circulation has stayed steady as other papers have declined, our online readership has grown hugely and we’ve won awards. Now we need to adapt again.

“For, like everyone else in our industry, we are facing a tough economic market with rising costs. We need to ensure the Standard evolves to be profitable and keeps pace with our fast-changing society.”

He said the paper would create “single-structure editorial departments” to avoid “unnecessary duplication” before confirming that this would result in redundancies, with a staff consultation period beginning today.

In a statement on the cuts, ESI Media group managing director Manish Malhotra said: “The Evening Standard has today begun consulting with staff on expanding its integration of print and digital editorial departments.

“This is an important step in our growth plan, as we build towards a profitable and sustainable future. The changes will allow us to produce the best content and product for our influential audiences.”

Osborne told staff in his email that they would find out if they were set to be made redundant at the end of this month.

“The move to integrated teams combined with the need to make financial savings, mean that regrettably, there will be post closures as a result of the review,” he said.

“It will not be easy, but if we are going to continue to succeed then we need to go on changing.”

Press Gazette was told that managers would carry out reviews to agree on the “most efficient structure going forward”, but the Standard would not give further details on the number of jobs affected.

Picture: Press Gazette