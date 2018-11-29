All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Dismiss

Menu

In the news

Close
November 29, 2018

Evening Standard columnist Sam Leith axed in 'belt-tightening exercise' amid comment pages refresh

By Charlotte Tobitt Twitter

The Evening Standard has axed a long-running weekly columnist as part of a belt-tightening exercise and bid to refresh its comment pages.

Sam Leith, also the Spectator’s literary editor, began his column at the paper in 2009, which grew into a full-page slot each Monday.

His column this week was his last, it has been confirmed.

Leith told Press Gazette: “I heard from the managing editor that they were going through a belt-tightening exercise so I was getting the chop.

“Though obviously I wasn’t delighted, I’ve always taken the view that the flipside of the great privilege of a weekly column is that you’ve no security of tenure – so you kind of take your lumps when they’re dished up to you.

“I did enjoy the weekly outlet greatly, and getting paid didn’t hurt either — but I had a good run so they’re quite within their rights to bring it to an end.”

Leith’s column earned him nominations for Columnist of the Year at the Society of Editors Press Awards in 2015 and 2016.

Press Gazette understands the axing is part of a freshening up of the Standard’s columnists which will see regular contributors reshuffled across the week. Major changes to the comments page are not expected.

Picture: Sam Leith

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. Daily Mail sketchwriter Quentin Letts leaves paper after 18 years to join Times, Sunday Times and Sun Daily Mail sketchwriter Quentin Letts leaves paper after 18 years to join Times, Sunday Times and Sun
  2. CNN's Jim Acosta challenges White House over death of Jamal Khashoggi in return after press pass row CNN's Jim Acosta challenges White House over death of Jamal Khashoggi in return after press pass row
  3. Reach claims door-to-door newspaper distribution model 'no longer sustainable' as it closes 88-year-old free title Reach claims door-to-door newspaper distribution model 'no longer sustainable' as it closes 88-year-old free title
  4. Former Sunday Express editor Martin Townsend moves into PR after newspaper exit Former Sunday Express editor Martin Townsend moves into PR after newspaper exit
  5. Wikileaks publisher Julian Assange threatens to sue Guardian over story on 'fabricated' meetings with Trump campaign boss Paul Manafort Wikileaks publisher Julian Assange threatens to sue Guardian over story on 'fabricated' meetings with Trump campaign boss Paul Manafort

Latest Jobs