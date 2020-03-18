The coronavirus pandemic presents the greatest threat to the global news industry since the 2008 economic crash.

Social distancing measures are impacting print circulations, online advertising is already down and face-to-face events (a key part of the revenue mix for many news organisations) are all being cancelled over the coming months.

At the same time, our industry has never been more vital. Access to quality news and information is a matter of life and death.

For readers stuck at home online news media is going to become a lifeline.

This page carries links to all our coronavirus (Covid-19) coverage so far:

Coronavirus and the media, how to weather the storm:

Advice from Pulse editor on how to cover coronavirus pandemic

How news industry is rising to the challenge in Italy (March 13)

UK Government calls for responsible reporting(March 3)

Latest news:

One Show to offer health advice under changes to BBC output during coronavirus pandemic (18 March)

Question Time to broadcast without audience as other shows taken off air at BBC amid coronavirus (17 March)

Coronavirus leads to ‘staggering demand’ for trusted TV news (17 March)

Free newspapers face possible print circulation collapse as commuters stay home to halt coronavirus spread (17 March)

Government delay over coronavirus ‘fake news’ unit questioned by media committee chairman (17 March)

Coronavirus: Conde Nast and Irish Times staff members test positive for Covid-19 (16 March)

Press Gazette reader poll shows 51 per cent don’t think coronavirus poses serious threat to news industry (16 March)

Government to begin holding daily press briefings on coronavirus (16 March)

Coronavirus: FT and Conde Nast staff to work from home but Mail and Mirror journalists to stay in office (13 March)

BBC news services could be ‘pared back’ if coronavirus hits staff, says director-general (12 March)

Coronavirus: News UK cleaning communal areas every 30 minutes after Times journalist tests positive (12 March)

Coronavirus: Times journalist tests positive while FT deep cleans after employee shows symptoms (11 March)

Coronavirus outbreak impacts Informa B2B events worth £425m (10 March)

NHS enlists help of social media platforms to tackle coronavirus ‘fake news’ (10 March)

Daily Star tells readers ‘we’ve got your back(side)’ amid coronavirus outbreak as it prints emergency loo roll (March 10)

Government creates team to tackle coronavirus ‘fake news’ (March 9)

ITV News journalist’s coronavirus scare after reporting on outbreak from Hong Kong (4 March)

Calls for ‘responsible’ reporting on coronavirus as Government breaks Today and GMB boycott (3 March)

