Channel 5 becomes first brand to use News UK social tool to get around Facebook algorithm changes

Channel 5 will be the first brand to use News UK’s Social Amp tool to showcase the range and quality of its content using posts across The Sun, The Times and The Sunday Times.

The Social Amp tool was announced last month to combat the recent algorithm changes to Facebook’s News Feed that deprioritise content from media outlets.

As part of the new campaign, content from Channel 5’s social networks will be shown on News UK channels including The Times and The Sun using Social Amp. Channel 5’s social posts will also be endorsed across News UK social media channels.

News UK’s branded content division Bridge Studio will create content for Channel 5 to appear in print, online and across video distribution platform Unruly.

Bridge Studio director Mark Field said: “Using our unique emotional targeting approach we will be tapping into key emotions that resonate with our readers to help Channel 5 reach new, engaged, quality audiences at scale.

“We are thrilled that Channel 5 will be the first advertiser to use Social Amp to drive followers and engagement. As social organic reach continues to decline for businesses, advertisers are increasingly looking for more alternative ways to connect with their audiences.

“Social Amp offers brands an answer to this problem and we expect Channel 5 to be the first of many to benefit from increased organic reach for their social content.”

Chris Aylott, senior director of marketing at Channel 5, said: “News UK delivered a compelling pitch which will not only help us reach a quality audience, but will amplify our content via Unruly and across their news brands’ own social channels, giving us increased organic reach and cut through.”