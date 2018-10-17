Youtube has apologised after technical issues took the site offline for more than an hour overnight.

The Google-owned video hosting website initially tweeted to say it was aware of issues around accessing Youtube and its Youtube TV and Music subscription services.

The company said it was investigating the issue, before reporting it had been fixed almost 90 minutes later.

No further comment on the cause of the incident has been released.

“We’re back! Thanks for all of your patience. If you continue to experience issues, please let us know,” the company said in a post to its official Twitter account.

Youtube chief executive Susan Wojcicki also tweeted her own apology, saying “sorry to everyone who was impacted” and thanking the teams who resolved the issue.

The issue followed a technical problem for Twitter yesterday when the code used to send notifications to users’ phones began appearing on screens around the world.

Twitter boss Jack Dorsey acknowledged the issue and said the social media site was “on it”, before the company’s support team later confirmed the issue had been resolved, describing it as “weird”.

Dorsey shared an explanation of what had happened: “We send an invisible background notification to the app with badge counts (mainly unread notifications, DMs, etc.).

“The issue caused these notifications to become visible for a short period of time. We don’t know exactly why, but quickly reverted.”

Picture: Reuters/Lucy Nicholson