'You can’t carry on chasing politicians... forever,' says Michael Crick on Channel 4 News departure

Michael Crick has said he has not “hung up his boots” as a reporter, despite his sudden departure from Channel 4 News last month.

The former political correspondent told BBC’s Politics Live today that he was still reporting, but “just doing it in a different way”, adding: “I hope to be doing a lot more telly, a lot more radio…”

Crick, who left Channel 4 News after more than seven years to go freelance, said he was hoping to shortly begin writing a “big book”, but not on Brexit.

He told the BBC: “There comes a point where you can’t carry on chasing politicians down the street forever and you’re going to end up having a heart attack while doing it.”

The ex-BBC Newsnight political editor also praised BBC News Ireland correspondent Emma Vardy for her “brilliant doorstep” of the leaders of Saroadh, said to be the political voice of the New IRA, last week.

Police say the group known as ‘Saoradh’ are the political voice of the New IRA. They’ve been the focus of a backlash in Northern Ireland following Lyra McKee’s death. A clip from our piece on @BBCNews tonight pic.twitter.com/NtLYjiTYzy — Emma Vardy (@EmmaVardyTV) May 2, 2019

The New IRA has claimed responsibility for the death of journalist Lyra Mckee, who was shot dead while covering rioting in Derry last month.

Said Crick: “I thought gosh, there is a younger generation there who are doing it a lot better than I could.”

Crick’s Linkedin page lists him as a freelance broadcaster, writer and journalist.

