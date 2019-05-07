All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Dismiss

Menu

In the news

Close
May 7, 2019

'You can’t carry on chasing politicians... forever,' says Michael Crick on Channel 4 News departure

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter

Michael Crick has said he has not “hung up his boots” as a reporter, despite his sudden departure from Channel 4 News last month.

The former political correspondent told BBC’s Politics Live today that he was still reporting, but “just doing it in a different way”, adding: “I hope to be doing a lot more telly, a lot more radio…”

Crick, who left Channel 4 News after more than seven years to go freelance, said he was hoping to shortly begin writing a “big book”, but not on Brexit.

He told the BBC: “There comes a point where you can’t carry on chasing politicians down the street forever and you’re going to end up having a heart attack while doing it.”

The ex-BBC Newsnight political editor also praised BBC News Ireland correspondent Emma Vardy for her “brilliant doorstep” of the leaders of Saroadh, said to be the political voice of the New IRA, last week.

The New IRA has claimed responsibility for the death of journalist Lyra Mckee, who was shot dead while covering rioting in Derry last month.

Said Crick: “I thought gosh, there is a younger generation there who are doing it a lot better than I could.”

Crick’s Linkedin page lists him as a freelance broadcaster, writer and journalist.

Picture: BBC

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments

1 thought on “'You can’t carry on chasing politicians... forever,' says Michael Crick on Channel 4 News departure”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. Royal baby: Daily Mail scoops Meghan's hospital birth as BBC's Nicholas Witchell cuts short live report Royal baby: Daily Mail scoops Meghan's hospital birth as BBC's Nicholas Witchell cuts short live report
  2. JPI Media boss says no 'formal sales process' open for news titles after auction claims in report JPI Media boss says no 'formal sales process' open for news titles after auction claims in report
  3. 'You can’t carry on chasing politicians... forever,' says Michael Crick on Channel 4 News departure 'You can’t carry on chasing politicians... forever,' says Michael Crick on Channel 4 News departure
  4. Former lads' mag editor launches literary magazine to give books 'representation in media they deserve' Former lads' mag editor launches literary magazine to give books 'representation in media they deserve'
  5. Daily Mail's US TV entertainment news programme wins Emmy award Daily Mail's US TV entertainment news programme wins Emmy award

Latest Jobs

Vice appoints Alastair McKimm as new global editor of fashion title i-D