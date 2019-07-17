Regional print journalist Liz Bates takes Channel 4 News political correspondent role

Channel 4 News has appointed regional newspaper journalist Liz Bates as its new political correspondent, replacing Michael Crick who left the broadcaster earlier this year.

Bates is currently Westminster correspondent for the Yorkshire Post, part of JPI Media. She has previously worked for Politics Home and as a communications officer for Labour MP John Healey.

Originally from Rotherham, Bates said she hopes her background will enable her “to reach out beyond the Westminster bubble and deliver political coverage that is authentic and relevant”.

Bates scooped her rival lobby journalists – the cohort of reporters based in Parliament – earlier this year with a video of Labour MP Chris Williamson telling a Momentum meeting that Labour had been “too apologetic” about the anti-Semitism claims tearing through its ranks.

The story, which ran as an exclusive in the Post, led to his suspension by Jeremy Corbyn’s party.

Bates said she “can’t wait to get started” at Channel 4 News, which she said “continually sets the bar high”, adding: “I’m looking forward to working with the best in the business.”

Channel 4 News editor Ben de Pear added: “Liz is a first rate journalist who has produced a series of notable exclusives but also impressive in how she relentlessly pursued and secured Boris Johnson recently for an interview.

“She has a completely new and fresh take on politics and its place in British society which really impressed us. She will be a wonderful addition to the newsroom.”

Crick, 60, announced his sudden departure from Channel 4 News in April after eight years as political correspondent at the broadcaster. He now works freelance, saying he had not “hung up his boots” as a reporter.

Channel 4 News has also confirmed that Paul McNamara will continue on the politics beat after a successful stint reporting from Westminster.

Paul joined the broadcaster in 2015 as a reporter and has had a string of scoops, including the election expenses exposé and a series on Britain’s homeless that was nominated for a RTS Award.

Picture: Channel 4 News