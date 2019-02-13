All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Dismiss

Menu

In the news

Close
February 13, 2019

'Yellow vest' activist James Goddard charged with assault over alleged threat to MEN journalist

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter
James Goddard

“Yellow vest” activist James Goddard has been charged with assault after allegedly threatening a Manchester Evening News photographer.

Goddard, of Kelvindale Drive, Altrincham, is also charged with a public order offence following a protest in Manchester City Centre on 9 February.

The 29-year-old has been bailed to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court on 20 March.

The alleged threats are understood to have been directed at journalist Joel Goodman, who recorded the encounter on a body camera.

Picture: Reuters/Simon Dawson

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments

1 thought on “'Yellow vest' activist James Goddard charged with assault over alleged threat to MEN journalist”

  1. “Yellow vest” activist
    Tell you what boys and girls, no need to make your own mind up, believe me he’s a bad man.
    Whereas
    journalist Joel Goodman, he’s a good man.
    I have no idea of what occurred but the article has already cast judgement.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. Cairncross Review: Institute for Public Interest News, innovation fund and tax reliefs among nine proposals to save UK news industry Cairncross Review: Institute for Public Interest News, innovation fund and tax reliefs among nine proposals to save UK news industry
  2. More than 6,000 sign petition against Times and Sunday Times bid to ease law on sharing resources between titles More than 6,000 sign petition against Times and Sunday Times bid to ease law on sharing resources between titles
  3. Marie Colvin's photographer Paul Conroy: 'I still don't think we took completely foolish risks' Marie Colvin's photographer Paul Conroy: 'I still don't think we took completely foolish risks'
  4. BBC to cut News at Ten by ten minutes with national news running five minutes shorter BBC to cut News at Ten by ten minutes with national news running five minutes shorter
  5. Beth Rigby named next Sky News political editor Beth Rigby named next Sky News political editor

Latest Jobs

Buzzfeed News staff plan to unionise in wake of publisher's cuts to global workforce