'Yellow vest' activist James Goddard charged with assault over alleged threat to MEN journalist

“Yellow vest” activist James Goddard has been charged with assault after allegedly threatening a Manchester Evening News photographer.

Goddard, of Kelvindale Drive, Altrincham, is also charged with a public order offence following a protest in Manchester City Centre on 9 February.

The 29-year-old has been bailed to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court on 20 March.

The alleged threats are understood to have been directed at journalist Joel Goodman, who recorded the encounter on a body camera.

Picture: Reuters/Simon Dawson