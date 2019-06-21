Yahoo expands in UK with three digital journalism hires

Yahoo UK has made three new hires as it looks to expand its UK presence.

Richard Hatherell is leaving his post as an executive producer at the women’s lifestyle website Refinery 29 to join Yahoo UK as its head of video.

He is joined by ex-Mirror Online head of audience Nicola Oakley, who will now take charge of driving traffic to Yahoo UK.

Former CNBC International deputy digital editor Graham Smith is also joining as UK homepage editor.

Smith and Oakley will take up their roles on 24 June. Hatherell is set to join a week later on 1 July.

The news and internet services firm said it had created the three new roles as it looked to “further invest” in building its UK team.

Yahoo UK editor-in-chief Nicholas Petche said: “We’re thrilled to continue expanding Yahoo’s growing team in the UK with Richard, Nicola and Graham joining us.

“Yahoo is read by millions across the world for their daily intake of news, sport, entertainment and finance. We are committed to investing in video and quality journalism for our readers.”

All three hires will be based in the Yahoo UK office in London.

Picture: Yahoo UK News