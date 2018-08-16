All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
August 16, 2018

Women's Weeklies ABCs: Now magazine circulation plummets as TI Media titles in double-digit decline

By Dorothy Musariri Twitter

Now magazine continues to suffer significant circulation decline among women’s weeklies, falling by 42 per cent over the first six months of 2018.

The title, owned by TI Media (formerly Time Inc UK), has a circulation of 50,754, a fall of 36,000 copies on the same period last year, according to ABC figures released today.

Woman’s Own and Woman – both also owned by TI Media – recorded the year-on-year circulation decline at 24 per cent each. Together with Now they were the top three worst performers in the women’s weeklies market.

Time Inc UK was rebranded as TI Media in June after it was bought by a London-based private equity firm in February this year.

Bauer Media’s Take a break magazine is the best-selling women’s weekly, despite an 8 per cent year-on-year decline, with a circulation of 472,284.

Bauer’s Bella magazine saw a 3 per cent increase in its circulation on the same period last year to 166,031.

The company has said it is now the UK’s biggest-selling magazine publisher, with a total circulation across titles of 70.4m for the six-month period reported by ABC.

Rob Munro-Hall, group managing director at Bauer, said: “Our breadth of magazines offers a trusted environment and meaningful connections, inspiration and influence across an extremely diverse range of interests and passions.

“Print magazines remain one of the strongest opportunities for commercial partners to engage with passionate, knowledgeable audiences.

“We are very pleased that our continued investment in making the best magazine possible is being repaid by consumer loyalty and buying habits.”

Chat magazine is also in the top five, despite a 10 per cent drop in sales, along with Woman’s Weekly, Closer and Best.

UK women’s weekly titles total circulation for Jan-June 2018 (ABC):

Publication ABC total for Jan-June 2018 (avg per issue) Year-on-year % change Free copies
Take a Break 472,248 -8%
Woman’s Weekly 240,829 -10%
Chat 203,014 -10%
That’s Life 191,583 -6%
Closer 176,731 -10% 3,317
The People’s Friend 172,744 -8% 762
Bella 166,166 3%
New! 160,031 -13%
OK! Magazine 154,544 -9%
Woman 140,712 -24%
Woman’s Own 129,047 -24%
Heat 118,612 -1% 7,408
Best 117,480 -10%
Real People 115,196 -8%
Pick Me Up 105,974 -13%
Star 94,291 -13%
My Weekly 92,044 -7% 4,500
Love It! 82,624 0%
Reveal 82,247 -18%
Now 50,754 -42%

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. Reporter undertook charity challenges during senior exams as NCTJ records lowest pass rate in five years Reporter undertook charity challenges during senior exams as NCTJ records lowest pass rate in five years
  2. BBC's Kamal Ahmed says corporation needs to examine 'how we do news' as younger audiences snub 'linear news' BBC's Kamal Ahmed says corporation needs to examine 'how we do news' as younger audiences snub 'linear news'
  3. FT chief agrees to pay back six-figure pay rise after staff complaints with money to go towards 'women's development fund' FT chief agrees to pay back six-figure pay rise after staff complaints with money to go towards 'women's development fund'
  4. Sunday Herald news editor Angela Haggerty resigns over online ‘threats and abuse’ but will continue to write columns for paper
  5. BBC will not appeal Sir Cliff Richard privacy ruling but asks for Government review into law on reporting criminal probes BBC will not appeal Sir Cliff Richard privacy ruling but asks for Government review into law on reporting criminal probes

Latest Jobs