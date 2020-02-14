All Sections

February 14, 2020

Women's mags ABCs: Pick Me Up and Elle circulations fall by quarter + full figures

By Charlotte Tobitt Twitter

Sales of Pick Me Up, OK and Elle UK magazines each fell by almost a quarter year-on-year in the second half of 2019, new ABC figures show.

Weekly “real-life” magazine Pick Me Up saw its circulation fall by 24 per cent year-on-year to 76,757 between July and December.

Its publisher TI Media passed editorial production of the title to news agency South West News Service earlier in the year to “sustain the brand’s immediate future”.

Scroll down for full women’s monthly and weekly mag ABC figures

OK magazine, one of three celebrity titles bought by Mirror publisher Reach in 2018, saw sales fall by 22 per cent to 116,341. Charlotte Seligman, previously head of news and entertainment at ITV’s This Morning, joined as editor in the autumn.

Elle UK, published by Hearst, reported that circulation was down by 23 per cent on the same period last year to 125,141.

The Lady was the only women’s weekly title not to see its circulation fall year-on-year, staying steady on 23,280 during a period that saw its editor quit amid plans to relocate its office outside of London.

Future Publishing home titles Period Living and Real Homes both grew by six per cent year-on-year.

Women’s weekly magazine circulations for the six months period to the end of December 2019 (or 12 months where shown) via ABC:

Publication Circulation total (average per issue) Year-on-year % change Free copies Months in audit period
Take a Break 416,695 -10% 6
Woman’s Weekly 226,422 -4% 6
That’s Life 173,472 -9% 6
Chat 172,281 -15% 6
The People’s Friend 157,380 -7% 6
Closer 155,368 -13% 3,245 6
Bella 147,762 -15% 6
New! 135,591 -19% 6
OK! Magazine 116,341 -22% 6
Woman 116,062 -13% 6
Heat 112,778 -9% 7,324 6
Woman’s Own 108,401 -13% 6
Best 101,755 -10% 6
Real People 98,699 -12% 6
My Weekly 79,613 -12% 6
Pick Me Up 76,757 -24% 6
Love It! 76,597 -12% 6
The Lady 23,280 0% 2,994 12

Women’s lifestyle and fashion magazine circulations for the six months to the end of December 2019 (ABC):

Publication Circulation total (average per issue) Year-on-year % change Free copies Months in audit period
Tesco Magazine 1,939,479 0% 1,939,479 6
ASDA Magazine 1,787,333 -9% 1,787,333 6
Waitrose & Partners Food 676,902 -2% 676,902 6
Slimming World Magazine 494,291 -16% 6
Good Housekeeping 433,661 -4% 77,742 6
Stylist 403,931 0% 403,931 6
Woman & Home 259,372 -8% 8,840 6
Yours 220,475 -9% 24,145 6
Prima 218,944 -4% 21,233 6
WI life 209,604 -3% 12
HELLO! 206,900 -13% 6
Cosmopolitan 205,363 -15% 54,931 6
Vogue 192,242 0% 13,516 6
Country Living 190,539 -3% 35,832 6
BBC Good Food 181,251 -6% 6
Take a Break Monthly 175,030 -9% 6
Red 160,925 -9% 25,981 6
Women’s Health 128,239 -4% 38,166 6
Sainsbury’s Magazine 128,133 -13% 10,955 6
Elle (UK) 125,141 -23% 5,187 6
Ideal Home 118,729 -11% 6,200 6
Harper’s Bazaar 116,400 0% 53,648 6
House & Garden 112,114 0% 18,767 6
Harrods Magazine 109,923 -9% 109,923 12
Platinum 105,545 24,116 4
Grazia 102,427 0% 27,412 6
House Beautiful 90,509 -9% 25,891 6
Your Home 90,207 -6% 5,339 6
Homes & Gardens 82,495 -11% 22,603 6
Tatler 79,116 0% 26,717 6
Vanity Fair 69,131 -1% 15,962 6
HELLO! Fashion 68,769 -18% 6
Country Homes and Interiors 63,608 -5% 6
Ideal Homes Complete Guide to Xmas 62,929 16% 12
Ni4Kids 61,613 61,613 8
Healthy 61,085 -14% 12
WW Magazine 60,737 -41% 6
Elle Decoration 59,157 -14% 7,286 6
25 Beautiful Homes 58,307 -11% 6
delicious 58,215 -9% 6
Style at Home 57,358 -4% 6
Living etc 55,719 -17% 6
World Of Interiors 55,110 0% 9,484 6
HomeStyle 50,229 -10% 4,365 6
Good Homes 31,074 -10% 5,684 12
The English Home – UK Edition 30,335 3% 4,676 12
Good Homes Ultimate Christmas 30,195 10% 12
Olive 29,369 4% 328 6
Homes & Antiques 29,076 -15% 12
Period Living 27,296 6% 12
BBC Easy Cook 26,976 -12% 6
BBC Home Cooking Series 25,673 -6% 6
Healthy Food Guide 23,867 -13% 12
Real Homes 22,272 6% 12
Grand Designs 19,869 -8% 1,812 12
No.1 Magazine 13,361 -12% 580 12
Homes & Interiors Scotland 13,047 31% 2,238 6
Mother and Baby 9,708 -12% 143 12
Ireland’s Wedding Journal 9,350 -21% 12
Ireland’s Homes Interiors and Living Magazine 5,997 -4% 44 12
All Ireland Kitchen Guide 1,960 -1% 12

