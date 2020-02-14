Women's mags ABCs: Pick Me Up and Elle circulations fall by quarter + full figures

Sales of Pick Me Up, OK and Elle UK magazines each fell by almost a quarter year-on-year in the second half of 2019, new ABC figures show.
Weekly “real-life” magazine Pick Me Up saw its circulation fall by 24 per cent year-on-year to 76,757 between July and December.
Its publisher TI Media passed editorial production of the title to news agency South West News Service earlier in the year to “sustain the brand’s immediate future”.
OK magazine, one of three celebrity titles bought by Mirror publisher Reach in 2018, saw sales fall by 22 per cent to 116,341. Charlotte Seligman, previously head of news and entertainment at ITV’s This Morning, joined as editor in the autumn.
Elle UK, published by Hearst, reported that circulation was down by 23 per cent on the same period last year to 125,141.
The Lady was the only women’s weekly title not to see its circulation fall year-on-year, staying steady on 23,280 during a period that saw its editor quit amid plans to relocate its office outside of London.
Future Publishing home titles Period Living and Real Homes both grew by six per cent year-on-year.
Women’s weekly magazine circulations for the six months period to the end of December 2019 (or 12 months where shown) via ABC:
|Publication
|Circulation total (average per issue)
|Year-on-year % change
|Free copies
|Months in audit period
|Take a Break
|416,695
|-10%
|6
|Woman’s Weekly
|226,422
|-4%
|6
|That’s Life
|173,472
|-9%
|6
|Chat
|172,281
|-15%
|6
|The People’s Friend
|157,380
|-7%
|6
|Closer
|155,368
|-13%
|3,245
|6
|Bella
|147,762
|-15%
|6
|New!
|135,591
|-19%
|6
|OK! Magazine
|116,341
|-22%
|6
|Woman
|116,062
|-13%
|6
|Heat
|112,778
|-9%
|7,324
|6
|Woman’s Own
|108,401
|-13%
|6
|Best
|101,755
|-10%
|6
|Real People
|98,699
|-12%
|6
|My Weekly
|79,613
|-12%
|6
|Pick Me Up
|76,757
|-24%
|6
|Love It!
|76,597
|-12%
|6
|The Lady
|23,280
|0%
|2,994
|12
Women’s lifestyle and fashion magazine circulations for the six months to the end of December 2019 (ABC):
|Publication
|Circulation total (average per issue)
|Year-on-year % change
|Free copies
|Months in audit period
|Tesco Magazine
|1,939,479
|0%
|1,939,479
|6
|ASDA Magazine
|1,787,333
|-9%
|1,787,333
|6
|Waitrose & Partners Food
|676,902
|-2%
|676,902
|6
|Slimming World Magazine
|494,291
|-16%
|6
|Good Housekeeping
|433,661
|-4%
|77,742
|6
|Stylist
|403,931
|0%
|403,931
|6
|Woman & Home
|259,372
|-8%
|8,840
|6
|Yours
|220,475
|-9%
|24,145
|6
|Prima
|218,944
|-4%
|21,233
|6
|WI life
|209,604
|-3%
|12
|HELLO!
|206,900
|-13%
|6
|Cosmopolitan
|205,363
|-15%
|54,931
|6
|Vogue
|192,242
|0%
|13,516
|6
|Country Living
|190,539
|-3%
|35,832
|6
|BBC Good Food
|181,251
|-6%
|6
|Take a Break Monthly
|175,030
|-9%
|6
|Red
|160,925
|-9%
|25,981
|6
|Women’s Health
|128,239
|-4%
|38,166
|6
|Sainsbury’s Magazine
|128,133
|-13%
|10,955
|6
|Elle (UK)
|125,141
|-23%
|5,187
|6
|Ideal Home
|118,729
|-11%
|6,200
|6
|Harper’s Bazaar
|116,400
|0%
|53,648
|6
|House & Garden
|112,114
|0%
|18,767
|6
|Harrods Magazine
|109,923
|-9%
|109,923
|12
|Platinum
|105,545
|24,116
|4
|Grazia
|102,427
|0%
|27,412
|6
|House Beautiful
|90,509
|-9%
|25,891
|6
|Your Home
|90,207
|-6%
|5,339
|6
|Homes & Gardens
|82,495
|-11%
|22,603
|6
|Tatler
|79,116
|0%
|26,717
|6
|Vanity Fair
|69,131
|-1%
|15,962
|6
|HELLO! Fashion
|68,769
|-18%
|6
|Country Homes and Interiors
|63,608
|-5%
|6
|Ideal Homes Complete Guide to Xmas
|62,929
|16%
|12
|Ni4Kids
|61,613
|61,613
|8
|Healthy
|61,085
|-14%
|12
|WW Magazine
|60,737
|-41%
|6
|Elle Decoration
|59,157
|-14%
|7,286
|6
|25 Beautiful Homes
|58,307
|-11%
|6
|delicious
|58,215
|-9%
|6
|Style at Home
|57,358
|-4%
|6
|Living etc
|55,719
|-17%
|6
|World Of Interiors
|55,110
|0%
|9,484
|6
|HomeStyle
|50,229
|-10%
|4,365
|6
|Good Homes
|31,074
|-10%
|5,684
|12
|The English Home – UK Edition
|30,335
|3%
|4,676
|12
|Good Homes Ultimate Christmas
|30,195
|10%
|12
|Olive
|29,369
|4%
|328
|6
|Homes & Antiques
|29,076
|-15%
|12
|Period Living
|27,296
|6%
|12
|BBC Easy Cook
|26,976
|-12%
|6
|BBC Home Cooking Series
|25,673
|-6%
|6
|Healthy Food Guide
|23,867
|-13%
|12
|Real Homes
|22,272
|6%
|12
|Grand Designs
|19,869
|-8%
|1,812
|12
|No.1 Magazine
|13,361
|-12%
|580
|12
|Homes & Interiors Scotland
|13,047
|31%
|2,238
|6
|Mother and Baby
|9,708
|-12%
|143
|12
|Ireland’s Wedding Journal
|9,350
|-21%
|12
|Ireland’s Homes Interiors and Living Magazine
|5,997
|-4%
|44
|12
|All Ireland Kitchen Guide
|1,960
|-1%
|12