Women's mags ABCs: Pick Me Up and Elle circulations fall by quarter + full figures

Sales of Pick Me Up, OK and Elle UK magazines each fell by almost a quarter year-on-year in the second half of 2019, new ABC figures show.

Weekly “real-life” magazine Pick Me Up saw its circulation fall by 24 per cent year-on-year to 76,757 between July and December.

Its publisher TI Media passed editorial production of the title to news agency South West News Service earlier in the year to “sustain the brand’s immediate future”.

OK magazine, one of three celebrity titles bought by Mirror publisher Reach in 2018, saw sales fall by 22 per cent to 116,341. Charlotte Seligman, previously head of news and entertainment at ITV’s This Morning, joined as editor in the autumn.

Elle UK, published by Hearst, reported that circulation was down by 23 per cent on the same period last year to 125,141.

The Lady was the only women’s weekly title not to see its circulation fall year-on-year, staying steady on 23,280 during a period that saw its editor quit amid plans to relocate its office outside of London.

Future Publishing home titles Period Living and Real Homes both grew by six per cent year-on-year.

Women’s weekly magazine circulations for the six months period to the end of December 2019 (or 12 months where shown) via ABC:

Publication Circulation total (average per issue) Year-on-year % change Free copies Months in audit period Take a Break 416,695 -10% 6 Woman’s Weekly 226,422 -4% 6 That’s Life 173,472 -9% 6 Chat 172,281 -15% 6 The People’s Friend 157,380 -7% 6 Closer 155,368 -13% 3,245 6 Bella 147,762 -15% 6 New! 135,591 -19% 6 OK! Magazine 116,341 -22% 6 Woman 116,062 -13% 6 Heat 112,778 -9% 7,324 6 Woman’s Own 108,401 -13% 6 Best 101,755 -10% 6 Real People 98,699 -12% 6 My Weekly 79,613 -12% 6 Pick Me Up 76,757 -24% 6 Love It! 76,597 -12% 6 The Lady 23,280 0% 2,994 12

Women’s lifestyle and fashion magazine circulations for the six months to the end of December 2019 (ABC):