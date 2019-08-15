Women's mags ABCs: Cosmopolitan sees biggest circulation fall + full figures

Cosmopolitan has seen the biggest circulation drop among women’s magazines so far this year, new ABC figures reveal.

The monthly magazine’s average circulation fell by 32 per cent year-on-year to 206,510 copies in the first six months of 2019.

Publisher Hearst said this drop could mainly be attributed to a trial cover price increase from £2 to £2.50 in the first three months of the year.

Among weekly women’s titles OK! magazine – now owned by Reach – was the hardest hit, falling 19 per cent year-on-year to 126,017.

Monthly fashion title Red fared the best, growing 3 per cent to 175,920.

The only other paid women’s titles to grow circulations were Elle UK, where publisher Hearst said new editor-in-chief Farrah Storr is “driving the next phase of its development”, Harper’s Bazaar, Tatler and Vogue.

TI Media, which publishes Chat, Pick Me Up, Woman, Woman’s Own and Women’s Weekly, said it had removed these titles from multi-pack promotions in the past year.

“While bigger packs inflate sales due to the price advantage they can offer, when these packs alone are available they limit choice and do not serve those consumers who wish to purchase their favourite magazine only,” the publisher said.

Women’s lifestyle and fashion magazine circulations for the six-months to the end of June 2019 (ABC):

Publication Circulation total (avg per issue) Year-on-year % change Free copies Good Housekeeping 422,759 -1% 77,004 Stylist FREE 404,392 0% 404,392 John Lewis Edition FREE 391,650 -18% 391,650 Woman & Home 274,927 -3% 7,735 Yours 233,451 -4% 24,144 Prima 214,800 -5% 20,786 HELLO! 208,834 -16% Cosmopolitan 206,510 -32% 46,531 Vogue 192,212 0% 12,416 Red 175,920 3% 33,261 Elle (UK) 152,756 1% 8,537 Women’s Health 125,794 -6% 35,614 Harper’s Bazaar 117,588 0% 52,834 Grazia 100,089 -2% 26,587 Tatler 79,109 1% 23,932 Vanity Fair 70,087 -3% 14,817 HELLO! Fashion Monthly 65,001 -14%

Women’s weekly magazine ABCs for the six-month period to the end of June 2019: