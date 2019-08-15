All Sections

August 15, 2019

Women's mags ABCs: Cosmopolitan sees biggest circulation fall + full figures

By Charlotte Tobitt Twitter

Cosmopolitan has seen the biggest circulation drop among women’s magazines so far this year, new ABC figures reveal.

The monthly magazine’s average circulation fell by 32 per cent year-on-year to 206,510 copies in the first six months of 2019.

Publisher Hearst said this drop could mainly be attributed to a trial cover price increase from £2 to £2.50 in the first three months of the year.

Among weekly women’s titles OK! magazine – now owned by Reach – was the hardest hit, falling 19 per cent year-on-year to 126,017.

Monthly fashion title Red fared the best, growing 3 per cent to 175,920.

The only other paid women’s titles to grow circulations were Elle UK, where publisher Hearst said new editor-in-chief Farrah Storr is “driving the next phase of its development”, Harper’s Bazaar, Tatler and Vogue.

TI Media, which publishes Chat, Pick Me Up, Woman, Woman’s Own and Women’s Weekly, said it had removed these titles from multi-pack promotions in the past year.

“While bigger packs inflate sales due to the price advantage they can offer, when these packs alone are available they limit choice and do not serve those consumers who wish to purchase their favourite magazine only,” the publisher said.

Women’s lifestyle and fashion magazine circulations for the six-months to the end of June 2019 (ABC):

Publication Circulation total (avg per issue) Year-on-year % change Free copies
Good Housekeeping 422,759 -1% 77,004
Stylist FREE 404,392 0% 404,392
John Lewis Edition FREE 391,650 -18% 391,650
Woman & Home 274,927 -3% 7,735
Yours 233,451 -4% 24,144
Prima 214,800 -5% 20,786
HELLO! 208,834 -16%
Cosmopolitan 206,510 -32% 46,531
Vogue 192,212 0% 12,416
Red 175,920 3% 33,261
Elle (UK) 152,756 1% 8,537
Women’s Health 125,794 -6% 35,614
Harper’s Bazaar 117,588 0% 52,834
Grazia 100,089 -2% 26,587
Tatler 79,109 1% 23,932
Vanity Fair 70,087 -3% 14,817
HELLO! Fashion Monthly 65,001 -14%

Women’s weekly magazine ABCs for the six-month period to the end of June 2019:

Publication Circulation total (average per issue) Year-on-year % change Free copies
Take a Break 432,683 -8%
Woman’s Weekly 227,505 -6% 247
Chat 182,045 -10%
That’s Life 175,200 -9%
Closer 163,260 -8% 3,280
The People’s Friend 162,300 -6% 438
Bella 154,034 -7%
New! 146,196 -9%
OK! Magazine 126,017 -19%
Woman 124,580 -12%
Heat 117,452 -1% 7,362
Woman’s Own 113,963 -12%
Best 105,954 -10%
Real People 98,840 -14%
Pick Me Up 90,156 -15%
My Weekly 84,047 -9% 1,057
Love It! 80,029 -3%

