Women's magazine ABCs: Hello! titles see biggest circulation climb as Cosmopolitan and Marie Claire hardest hit

Cosmopolitan is the hardest hit women’s monthly magazine, with sales down 25 per cent on last year, new ABC figures for reveal.

The lifestyle title had an average circulation for the six months to the end of June this year of 302,514.

Just behind was Marie Claire, which also saw a reduction in circulation figures – down 21 per cent year-on-year to 123,854.

Justine Southall, managing director for fashion and beauty at Marie Claire, said: “In our 30th year, we have focused on delivering a targeted Marie Claire audience which is more relevant and valuable to both us and our advertising partners.

“We have therefore scaled back on cover mounts and price cuts, following our recent reduction of bigger pack sales.

“We are choosing instead to invest even further in the high-quality print and digital journalism for which we’re renowned.”

Weekly Hello! magazine was up 8 per cent year-on-year, while its monthly fashion title was up 11 per cent – the two largest circulation rises over the first six months of 2018.

Harper’s Bazaar and Red magazines also saw circulations climb.

UK women’s lifestyle and fashion monthly magazines’ circulation figures for January to June 2018 (ABC):