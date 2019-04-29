The editor of Woman and Home, the monthly lifestyle magazine for women over 40, is leaving after fewer than two years at the helm.

Kath Brown joined the title in August 2017 after moving from her role as lifestyle director of Woman magazine, also owned by TI Media (then Time Inc UK).

Announcing her departure today, TI Media said Brown (pictured) had “successfully modernised the brand for a new generation of 40-plus women”.

Brown, who will leave the magazine tomorrow, said in a statement: “It’s been an absolute pleasure getting to know the Woman and Home audience and I’ve loved developing new ideas and creating content to inspire and entertain the modern midlife woman.

“I am especially proud of maintaining Woman and Home’s circulation in a competitive market while growing the brand’s reach.”

Woman and Home has an average circulation of 281,193 a month, ABC figures for the second half of 2018 show, down three per cent year-on-year.

Angie O’Farrell, group managing director of TI Media’s life and style group, said: “Kath’s a talented editor whose contribution to Woman and Home since stepping into the role in 2017 has been considerable. I’d like to wish her all the very best with her future plans.”

TI Media said today that Brown will announce her next career move in due course and that she is “exploring a range of exciting options”.

The publisher has declined to comment further on the circumstances of Brown’s departure and whether a new editor has been appointed for Woman and Home.

Brown began her career at Just Seventeen, More! and Sugar teen magazines, later becoming the launch editor of Red magazine and associate editor at Elle and Marie Claire.

A wider restructure at TI Media’s life and style group, which includes Woman and Home, remains ongoing but has already seen the closure of Now magazine earlier this month after steady circulation decline and a “drop-off” in advertising revenue meant it was “no longer sustainable”.