Coverage of the UK election results begins on multiple platforms as polls close at 10pm this evening and running through until the morning.

The BBC, Sky, ITV, Channel 4 and LBC will declare results as they come in, with a strong digital offering from many of them.

Here’s where to watch/listen/read the UK general election 2019 results:

TV

BBC One / BBC News Channel / BBC World News – Huw Edwards leads coverage from 9.55pm through until 9am when Emily Maitlis takes over

ITV 1 – Tom Bradby leads overnight coverage from 9.55pm

Sky News / Sky One – Dermot Murnaghan and Beth Rigby lead overnight coverage from 9pm (starts from 10.30pm on Sky One)

Channel 4 – Krishnan Guru-Murthy and comedian Katherine Ryan lead overnight coverage from 9.55pm

Radio

BBC Radio 4 – Emma Barnett and James Naughtie lead coverage from 9.45pm

LBC – Ian Dale and Shelagh Fogarty lead coverage from 10pm to 6am

BBC Radio 5 Live – Stephen Nolan presents coverage for two hours from 10pm, handing over to Radio 4 at midnight

BBC World Service – Philippa Thomas, James Coomarasamy and Jackie Leonard lead coverage from after the polls close through until 6am

Digital

A number of newspaper websites are running live blogs covering the latest election news and results

The BBC News website will run results for every constituency as they are announced as well as tweeting them at @BBCElection. The exit poll result will be shared on the @BBCBreaking Twitter account.

Sky’s Lewis Goodall and Rowland Manathorpe join Buzzfeed’s Emily Ashton and Ade Onibada for Election Social. Coverage will start from 9.45pm on Twitter, Facebook, Youtube and Twitch, as well as the Sky News app, through until 6am.

Livestream BBC election coverage on iPlayer

Livestream LBC election coverage at lbc.co.uk