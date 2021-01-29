GB News, the biggest news TV channel to launch in the UK since Sky News 30 years ago, is gaining momentum with Dan Wootton as its first major signing and a huge recruitment drive under way.

The project, chaired by former BBC presenter Andrew Neil, has said it is “committed to impartial journalism and a fresh approach to news, covering stories and issues that reflect the concerns and conversations of the whole UK”.

It plans to air 6,500 hours a year of “original news, opinion and debate”, eschewing rolling news for appointment-to-view programming.

GB News start date

The channel’s launch date has not yet been confirmed but it is slated to go live later in 2021.

GB News channel presenters

Dan Wootton

Sun executive editor and Talkradio drivetime presenter Dan Wootton has become GB News’ first big on-air signing despite his employer News UK working on plans of their own for a TV service aimed at Brits who feel disillusioned with the BBC.

Wootton has been at The Sun for seven years and broke some major showbiz scoops, including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s departure to the US branded “Megxit”.

Wootton said the chance to join GB News was “just too good to pass up”.

“I feel passionately about GB News’ bold vision to bring a fresh approach to television news and debate that embraces all voices and opinions across Britain,” he said.

Wootton is simultaneously joining Mail Online to write a twice-weekly column in which he said he will continue to break stories.

Mail Online publisher Martin Clarke said: “We have long been admirers of his work at the Sun. “It will be a privilege to work with the man who broke Megxit and we look forward to him sharing his unique insights and brilliant exclusives with Mail Online’s millions of readers.”

Andrew Neil

As well as his role as chairman, Andrew Neil will host a flagship evening programme in primetime.

Other names

Former Reach head of video Rebecca Hutson has been appointed as head of digital but will also appear as part of the GB News on-air team.

Who is behind GB News?

The broadcaster has been founded by media executives Andrew Cole and Mark Schneider, both of whom have had associations with Virgin Media owner Liberty Global which is run by John Malone, a major shareholder of GB News investor Discovery.

Cole has written on his Linkedin page of his quest for the “truth in news”, to provide viewers with something “very different” and “challenge the BBC and other incumbent news channels”.

Former Sky News executive editor John McAndrew is director of news and programming and ex-Sky News Australia chief executive Angelos Frangopoulos is CEO.

Experienced media and entertainment executive Marc Schipper, formerly head of strategy at Liberty, is chief operating officer.

GB News investors, led by Discovery

Discovery Inc, the US-based network which has a documentary partnership with the BBC in the UK, was the first major investor with reports of it investing around £20m.

Dubai-based investment group Legatum, known for its funding of think tank the Legatum Institute which launched in 2007, has also come on board.

The third major investor announced so far is Sir Paul Marshall, the prominent co-founder of UK hedge fund Marshall Wace who was a donor to the Vote Leave campaign. His stake in GB News is in a personal capacity.

The full amount of investment raised has not been revealed but is understood to be in the region of £60m.

Will GB News be right-wing?

CEO Frangopoulos has said GB News is “committed to impartial journalism” and looking for a “range of voices and perspectives”.

Nevertheless it has frequently been tipped as the UK’s answer to US right-wing channel Fox News, with journalists approached to get involved telling the Telegraph it was pitched to them as a right-wing alternative to the BBC.

Broadcast TV channels in the UK face stricter regulation than the US, with Ofcom’s Broadcasting Code stating they must adhere to “due impartiality” across their programming.

But due impartiality is less restrictive than viewers may think, meaning GB News is likely to be able to have a right-leaning stance balanced out by guests, for example, sharing the other side of the argument.

Ofcom’s rules state it “does not mean an equal division of time has to be given to every view, or that every argument and every facet of every argument has to be represented.

“The approach to due impartiality may vary according to the nature of the subject, the type of programme and channel, the likely expectation of the audience as to content, and the extent to which the content and approach is signalled to the audience.”

Neil has described his expectation that GB News anchors will have a “bit of edge, a bit of attitude, personality”.

GB News jobs

GB News has launched a recruitment drive for 140 jobs, including 120 journalists.

Roles include producers of all levels, video journalists and reporters, technical production journalists, creative journalists and executive assistants.

The job adverts call for staff who can “tap into what the country is talking about” and do “not want to make traditional news or follow what everyone else is doing”.

They go on: “We’re looking for brilliant journalists from all backgrounds to help us shake things up.

“You’ll be bursting with ideas and determined to find original stories and new voices from every part of the country.

“You’ll be a disruptor and an innovator who approaches the news in a provocative and entertaining way.

“We are serious about changing things, so only apply if you genuinely want to make a difference and reflect the stories and issues that really matter to the people of the UK.”

How can I watch GB News?

GB News has signed a long-term deal with TV transmitter network Arqiva to reach 96% of UK households through all major UK platforms including Freeview, Sky, Virgin Media, YouView and Freesat.

CEO Frangopoulos said the deal would give GB News the reach to “reach to rival that of the major public service broadcasters”.

GB News will also have streaming, video-on-demand and audio services, more details of which have yet to be announced.

Will GB News make money?

Rob Keery, agency storyteller at media buying agency Anything Is Possible, has told Press Gazette that GB News’ timing “is pretty good”.

This is due to advances in technology resulting in a fall in the cost of producing TV adverts and TV ad placements dipping to their lowest price in 20 years during the Covid-19 crisis.

All these factors will be to the new channel’s advantage as “brands who wouldn’t normally think of themselves as TV advertisers” will start seeing it as an affordable option, said Keery.

Added to this is the emergence of programmatic ad buying technology for TV, brought over from digital, which will make it easier for brands to target their ads and measure their impact.

Matt Rhodes, head of brand engagement strategy at media agency Engine, added that the channel’s ad-funded model will need to “attract a more specific audience” that will be “of interest to some, but not all, brands and so can command a significant level of ad revenue”.

