Westminster 'VIP paedophile ring' source 'Nick' denies fraud and perverting the course of justice

The man known as “Nick”, whose allegations sparked the Westminster sex abuse investigation later abandoned by police, has denied 12 charges of perverting the course of justice and one of fraud.

Carl Beech, 51, faced a judge at Newcastle Crown Court by video-link today. Appearing on screen, Beech pleaded not guilty to all charges.

They relate to claims he made that former prime minister Edward Heath, ex-home secretary Leon Brittan and others were part of a VIP child sex ring at the heart of Westminster and that three boys were murdered.

The Metropolitan Police launched a major inquiry, but no-one was arrested.

Wearing a light blue T-shirt and sporting a thick, greying beard, Beech, flanked by his solicitor, spoke only to confirm his identify and to enter his not guilty pleas before the Recorder of Newcastle, Judge Paul Sloan QC.

At a previous hearing in December, the judge lifted a reporting restriction which prevented the media from identifying the defendant.

Judge Sloan remanded Beech in custody to face trial in Newcastle on 7 May.

Picture: Google Street View