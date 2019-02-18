All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Dismiss

Menu

In the news

Close
February 18, 2019

Westminster 'VIP paedophile ring' source 'Nick' denies fraud and perverting the course of justice

By PA Mediapoint Twitter

The man known as “Nick”, whose allegations sparked the Westminster sex abuse investigation later abandoned by police, has denied 12 charges of perverting the course of justice and one of fraud.

Carl Beech, 51, faced a judge at Newcastle Crown Court by video-link today. Appearing on screen, Beech pleaded not guilty to all charges.

They relate to claims he made that former prime minister Edward Heath, ex-home secretary Leon Brittan and others were part of a VIP child sex ring at the heart of Westminster and that three boys were murdered.

The Metropolitan Police launched a major inquiry, but no-one was arrested.

Wearing a light blue T-shirt and sporting a thick, greying beard, Beech, flanked by his solicitor, spoke only to confirm his identify and to enter his not guilty pleas before the Recorder of Newcastle, Judge Paul Sloan QC.

At a previous hearing in December, the judge lifted a reporting restriction which prevented the media from identifying the defendant.

Judge Sloan remanded Beech in custody to face trial in Newcastle on 7 May.

No related posts.

Picture: Google Street View

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. Telegraph's Kate McCann joins Sky News politics team as Sky's Beth Rigby promoted to deputy political editor Telegraph's Kate McCann joins Sky News politics team as Sky's Beth Rigby promoted to deputy political editor
  2. Judge to issue new guidelines on challenging reporting restrictions in family courts after journalist's appeal win Judge to issue new guidelines on challenging reporting restrictions in family courts after journalist's appeal win
  3. 'Tea' and 'banter' with refugee camp guards led Times reporter to ISIS teen bride scoop 'Tea' and 'banter' with refugee camp guards led Times reporter to ISIS teen bride scoop
  4. New EU copyright deal will allow Facebook and Google to share 'very short' news snippets only New EU copyright deal will allow Facebook and Google to share 'very short' news snippets only
  5. 'Fake news' inquiry: MPs call for new ethics code for social media firms overseen by regulator able to issue large fines 'Fake news' inquiry: MPs call for new ethics code for social media firms overseen by regulator able to issue large fines

Latest Jobs

Judge to issue new guidelines on challenging reporting restrictions in family courts after journalist's appeal win