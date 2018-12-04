All Sections

December 4, 2018

Westminster 'VIP paedophile ring' source known as 'Nick' named after judge lifts legal restriction

By PA Mediapoint Twitter

The man known as “Nick” whose allegations sparked the Westminster sex abuse probe can now be identified after a judge lifted legal restriction.

Carl Beech, 50, who is accused of 12 counts of perverting the course of justice and one count of fraud, appeared at Newcastle Crown Court (pictured) via videolink.

Judge Paul Sloan QC, the Recorder of Newcastle, lifted a reporting restriction which prevented the media from identifying the defendant.

No pleas have been entered and Beech will stand trial on 7 May next year. The hearing, which has been put back, will take place at Newcastle Crown Court and is due to last six to eight weeks.

At a hearing last month Beech’s barrister Raymond Tully said: “We anticipate that the matter will be fully contested.”

The Metropolitan Police launched Operation Midland after it received allegations of a VIP paedophile ring operating in Westminster.

The claims from “Nick” were first published in the now-defunct investigative news outfit Exaro News, led by then editor Mark Watts.

During the Met investigation, officers raided the homes of prominent figures including Lord Bramall, the late ex-home secretary Lord Brittan and ex-Tory MP Harvey Proctor.

However, the £2.5m probe closed after finding no evidence of any wrongdoing.

In September 2017, Northumbria Police passed a file to the Crown Prosecution Service which led to Beech being charged.

Picture: Google Street View

