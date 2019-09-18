Welsh rugby legend Gareth Thomas has said a journalist revealed his HIV positive status to his parents before he had told them himself.

Thomas, 45, has also said he was forced to go public about his condition as a result of tabloid interest.

His documentary Gareth Thomas: HIV and Me airs on BBC One at 9pm.

Speaking to BBC radio this morning, Thomas said he was diagnosed following a routine sexual health check-up and that “keeping a secret” had been the hardest part of living with the virus.

He said he started making his BBC documentary following media pressure, adding: “I would love to say I chose to [make it] but I did not choose to, because I shouldn’t have had to make the choice.”

He revealed to Radio 5 Live that a “tabloid journalist” had knocked on his parents’ front door and told them of his HIV status.

He said: “I needed to be able to understand everything before I sat down with my parents and before I could do that a journalist decides to knock my parents’ door and ask them to make a comment on it.

“Now if that’s not the lowest form – you know what it’s wrong of me to even call it a journalist because as somebody who’s put my parents through a lot I didn’t want to put them through anymore.”

He added: “That person came and took that moment away from me.”

Thomas declined to identify the newspaper when invited to do so on air, but said: “…everybody will know, especially of late”.

The comment could point to the Sun, which has so far declined to comment.

The top-selling daily paper stoked controversy only yesterday after revealing the tragic past of England cricketer Ben Stokes’ mother. Stokes hit out in a public statement, labelling it “utterly disgusting”.

The Sun says it wrote the story with the co-operation of a family member and approached Stokes for comment prior to publishing.

Asked what he would say to the journalist who knocked on his parents’ door, Thomas said: “I would like to see these people be able to be strong enough to turn around and say do you know what I’m sorry.

“I’m sorry I shouldn’t have done it, and then I can forgive and move on.”

But Thomas also had praise for the press, saying: “There’s a lot of good journalists out there.

“The Sunday Mirror and the Daily Mirror have helped me promote the campaign and are going to stick with me to promote the campaign and be a part of the Terrence Higgins Trust and it rejuvenated my belief in people.”

Jeremy Corbyn yesterday decried the Sun’s splash on Stokes, calling it a “heartless invasion of privacy” and saying: “We need to take a serious look at how some of the press behave.”

Asked if he felt more needed to be done as regards the media covering stories such as his HIV positive status and Stokes’ family tragedy, Thomas said: “It’s insane and I think it’s getting worse, it’s not getting better.”

“There’s rules and laws that are being created, but I can tell you now for the good couple of years that I’ve been living in fear of it being published I’ve learnt the law of what people can and can’t do, but the tabloids will create their own law and you’ll send them a letter and all they’ll do, they’ll just ignore it and then they’ll do another thing…

“They might say it’s in the public interest, but the reality is no-one in the public is even interested.”

Picture: BBC