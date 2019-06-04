All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Dismiss

Menu

In the news

Close
June 4, 2019

Weekly covering Scottish island closes after circulation drops below 550

By Charlotte Tobitt Twitter

A weekly newspaper covering a Scottish island will close this month after its circulation dropped by 80 per cent in six years.

The Buteman, founded in 1854, will publish its final edition on 21 June.

ABC figures for July to December 2012, the last available, show the newspaper then had a circulation of 2,627.

Press Gazette understands that when the title was most recently audited by JPI it had a circulation of 730 which has now dropped below 550. Bute had an estimated population of 6,140 according to the 2017 census.

JPI Media declined to comment but it is understood the decision was made to close the newspaper as the fall in circulation was seen as unsustainable.

No redundancies will be made as staff working on The Buteman, including news editor Janet Bee and reporter Kevin Quinn, have been based at JPI Media’s hub in Edinburgh for about 18 months.

Last month the newspaper put a call out to readers to help Quinn, who also works on the Midlothian Advertiser, fill its pages with local stories.

“The Buteman no longer has a reporter on the island. So to help Kevin fill your local newspaper with your local stories please get in touch with him,” it said.

“We want to focus on local content, bringing you the stories that are important to you and the island, but to do that we need the community’s support.”

Bute was in national news headlines last year when Aaron Campbell, 16, was convicted and sentenced to life in prison for raping and murdering six-year-old Alesha MacPhail. The judge allowed press to identify the teen.

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments

1 thought on “Weekly covering Scottish island closes after circulation drops below 550”

  1. The Editor and reporters were based in Edinburgh? Seriously? So lacking the local touch then. I suspect any professional journalist will be able to hazard a guess as to why the circulation plummeted…

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. Talkradio sacks George Galloway over 'Israel flags' Champions League tweet Talkradio sacks George Galloway over 'Israel flags' Champions League tweet
  2. Evening Standard theatre critics axed in 'necessary cost-cutting' at title Evening Standard theatre critics axed in 'necessary cost-cutting' at title
  3. ITV News at Ten anchor Tom Bradby says insomnia was 'ten times more frightening' than being shot ITV News at Ten anchor Tom Bradby says insomnia was 'ten times more frightening' than being shot
  4. Rory Cellan-Jones to keep working at BBC 'as long as I’m still enjoying it' amid health issues Rory Cellan-Jones to keep working at BBC 'as long as I’m still enjoying it' amid health issues
  5. Newspapers and magazines forecast to see less than tenth of UK ad spend in 2019 Newspapers and magazines forecast to see less than tenth of UK ad spend in 2019

Latest Jobs

Rory Cellan-Jones to keep working at BBC 'as long as I’m still enjoying it' amid health issues