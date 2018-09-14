All Sections

September 14, 2018

Weekday Daily Mail to increase cover price by 5p after staying steady since February 2016

By Charlotte Tobitt Twitter

The weekday Daily Mail will increase its cover price by 5p from Monday, its first increase on these days since February 2016.

The newspaper’s Monday to Friday editions will go up from 65p to 70p.

The Daily Mail’s Saturday edition costs £1, while the Mail on Sunday costs £1.80.

The publisher said in a statement that, as a result of the new cover price, the Monday to Friday retail profit margin will increase to 15.62p per copy, earning retailers an extra 1.12p profit for every copy sold.

Overall, this will deliver an incremental £14m retail sales value and a further £3m profit for retailers, it added.

ABC figures released yesterday show the Daily Mail remains the second best-selling newspaper in the UK with a circulation of 1.27m after an 11 per cent year-on-year drop.

However the Mail no longer features bulks in its circulation figures.

A spokesperson said the Daily Mail’s UK retail sales averaged 1.19m copies, a record market share of 25.1 per cent and up 0.6 per cent year-on-year.

Chief marketing officer Roland Agambar said: “Mail Newspapers continues to invest in high-quality, award-winning editorial content, supported by the world’s largest newspaper loyalty programme, MyMail.

“These investments have led to a record-breaking year for the Daily Mail, growing market share of UK retail sales to 25.1 per cent, selling on average 1.19m copies daily, Monday to Saturday – that’s one in every four copies sold on the newsstand.

“We recognise too the contribution our retail partners have made to this success and look forward to working with them to build on recent achievements.”

Geordie Greig took over as Daily Mail editor last week, and readers have already begun noticing a “very different tone” in the Brexit stories on its news pages.

iWeekend also announced this week that it is putting up its cover price from 80p to £1 starting tomorrow.

Editor Oliver Duff said this was due to rising newsprint costs amid the “challenging nature of the news industry”.

