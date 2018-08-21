Watch first trailer for new BBC One drama Press about rival newspapers

The first trailer for a new BBC One drama about two fictional rival newspapers is out now – watch the video below.
Press is written by Mike Bartlett and directed by Tom Vaughan, the team behind drama Doctor Foster.
It stars David Suchet (Poirot) and Charlotte Riley (King Charles III).
The show will “explore the lives of the journalists and editors behind the daily news at two newspapers, The Post and The Herald”, the BBC has said.
Press Gazette reported in September that the mini series would run for six hour-long episodes. It will air next month.
Picture: BBC/Youtube/Screenshot