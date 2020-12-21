Washington Post hiring journalists in London and Seoul as it plans to create new breaking-news hubs

The Washington Post is creating breaking-news hubs in London and Seoul as part of a new international expansion.

The media group is recruiting for 19 jobs across the two cities as it seeks to “operate energetically and rapidly 24 hours a day and seven days a week”.

The Post is also opening new offices in Sydney and Bogota, and hiring for new positions in the US, it today announced.

When all current positions are filled, the Post’s newsroom will be bigger than ever before, with 1,010 employees.

The announcement comes after publisher Fred Ryan told staff last week that the Post had recently hit new revenue heights in online advertising and digital subscriptions. The Washington Post was last week ranked second in Press Gazette’s 100k Club league table of the largest English-language newsgroups by digital subscriptions.

In addition to its international growth, the Post plans to expand its coverage of personal technology by adding eight reporters and editors to its technology team that is currently made up of 19 journalists.

Executive editor Marty Baron said: “We’re hugely excited to be expanding so dramatically.

“Readers will get journalism that is richer, deeper, faster, more wide-ranging and more innovative. It signals overwhelming confidence in the Post’s future.”

Explaining its London and Seoul expansion, the group said: “In creating the breaking-news hubs, the Post will be able to operate energetically and rapidly 24 hours a day and seven days a week, with a particular emphasis on the live coverage of major stories that has become a growing part of our storytelling arsenal through a year dominated by pandemic, protests and politics.

“The Post intends to ensure that its readers everywhere can rely on a full, timely news report at any hour, including rich, multi-faceted coverage during the critical early-morning window in North America.”

