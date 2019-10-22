War photographer Paul Conroy to speak at St Bride's service honouring killed and captive journalists

Photojournalist Paul Conroy will speak at an annual service honouring media workers killed or held captive as a result of their profession.

Conroy worked alongside acclaimed war reporter Marie Colvin and was injured in the same rocket blast that took her life in Syria in 2012.

He will give the keynote address at the annual Journalists’ Commemorative Service, to be held at St Bride’s Church, Fleet Street, on Tuesday 29 October from 6.30pm.

Colvin was the speaker at the inaugural service in 2010, which was attended by the Duchess of Cornwall who is again a guest of honour this year.

Next week’s service is entitled Bearing Witness. A church spokesperson said it “serves to remind us of the mission of journalists: to faithfully record all they see and hear, to bear witness to the truth at all costs and to report that truth so that none can say: ‘I did not know.'”

Conroy made a documentary about his experience in Syria with Colvin titled Under The Wire.

Colvin was also the subject of feature movie A Private War, released earlier this year, where she was played by Rosamund Pike. Conroy was played by Jamie Dornan (both pictured).

Those interested in attending this year’s annual Journalists’ Commemorative Service should email stb@stbrides.com to register.