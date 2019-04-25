Walk aims to raise money for fund helping aspiring journalists with health problems

The family of a Sky Sports News journalist with cerebral palsy who died in 2015 will take part in a walk raising money for a fund set up in his name to help journalists with long-term illnesses, disabilities or health problems.

Thomas Read (pictured), who worked on Sky’s sports bulletin team after freelance stints with the BBC and ITV, was just 25 when he died unexpectedly as a result of complications following surgery.

The Thomas Read Bursary is awarded through the National Council for the Training of Journalists’ Journalism Diversity Fund. Winners are also offered a work experience opportunity at Sky Sports News.

Read’s family will join members of the NCTJ on the walk on 29 June, which starts and finishes at the training body’s offices in Newport, Essex, and aims to raise £2,000. Donations close on 31 October.

NCTJ chief executive Joanne Butcher said: “Thomas was an inspirational young journalist, and the bursary set up by his wonderful family has done so much for those who share Thomas’ passion for journalism, determination to succeed and ability to overcome adversity.

“We’re looking forward to being joined by the Read family and supporters on the walk, and hope that we can make a real difference with our fundraising efforts and continue to award the bursary for years to come.”

Previous winners of the fund have worked at the BBC and Huffpost as a result.

Prize winners are chosen by the Read family and are presented with awards in September.