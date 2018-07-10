Vogue International launches hunt for new editor-in-chief for London editorial hub ahead of magazine expansion

Vogue International, the fashion magazine’s editorial hub based in London, is searching for a new editor-in-chief after launch editor Justine Bellavita announced she is stepping down after a year in charge.

The role was created last year to oversee the hub, which coordinates editorial projects and coverage for Vogue’s 23 separate magazine editions worldwide, including British Vogue.

The team creates and commissions content, facilitates content sharing and works with local teams and network editors in 11 countries to “maximise the influence” of its journalism, according to a spokesperson.

Bellavita, who took up the role in October, was previously editor of Vanity Fair’s website in her home country of Italy and before that was digital editor of Vogue Italia.

She is now returning to Italy to oversee the digital operations of Vogue Italia, Vanity Fair Italia, Glamour Italia and Lisa.

Wolfgang Blau, president of Conde Nast International, tweeted: “A heartfelt ‘thank you’ to Justine Bellavita for her pioneering work as the launch editor of Vogue International.

“All the best in your new role at Conde Nast Italy. And yes, we are now looking for a new editor-in-chief.”

Vogue is owned by Conde Nast, who said the launch phase of its Vogue International hub was now complete.

Vogue International is set to expand with the launch of new editions of Vogue, according to a job advert on Linkedin looking for Bellavita’s replacement. The hub currently employs 40 editorial staff.

It said: “To lead this second phase, we are seeking an experienced digital editor-in-chief who will provide Vogue International and as well as the local digital Vogue teams with day-to-day editorial guidance and inspiration as well as with strategic direction.

“We are looking for a strategic, creative leader with a proven track record as a digital chief editor and a strong understanding of the brand’s voice, both internationally and in its many local expressions.”

