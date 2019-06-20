'VIP paedophile ring' source 'Nick' was threatened by men in cars after police inquiry dropped, court hears

The man accused of inventing a VIP paedophile ring told detectives he was threatened by men in black Range Rovers a month after police told him they were dropping their inquiry into his allegations, a court heard.

Ex-nurse Carl Beech, 51, from Gloucester, claimed the incident on the narrow road involved more than one Arab male but said he did not want the police to take it further, Newcastle Crown Court has heard.

The father-of-one (pictured) had previously told the Metropolitan Police how Saudi diplomats were involved in a powerful group of paedophiles, but he was reluctant to say more about them.

Beech did name politicians including Sir Edward Heath, Army top brass, security chiefs and others as being involved in a group who sadistically sexually abused boys across southern England in the 1970s and 80s.

He made his claims, which were reported by now-defunct news outlet Exaro News, using the pseudonym “Nick”.

Beech denies 12 counts of perverting the course of justice and one of fraud.

Detective Constable Derek Young, of the Metropolitan Police, said Beech told him in April 2016 about an incident when he was driving home from a counselling session.

The court heard that Beech told DC Young he was “blocked in on a narrow road by two black Range Rovers and, as he said, ‘more than one’ Arab male verbally threatened him”.

He would not provide further details and did not formally report the incident to the police, the detective confirmed.

Beech told DC Young the only other person he had told was Mark Conrad, a journalist with the online agency Exaro News.

He had been told the month before that the £2m Operation Midland into his allegations was to end, as his identification of suspects was insufficient without corroborative evidence.

The court heard Beech expressed “disappointment at the news”.

The jury was earlier told about Beech having a Facebook conversation about Culture Club’s video for the song Do You Really Want To Hurt Me, which he said was filmed at Dolphin Square, London – said by him to be a location of the sexual abuse when he was a child.

Detective Constable Marc Pirnie showed the jury a screengrab from the video, featuring a swimming pool scene, with the on-screen caption “Dolphin Square Health Club 1957”.

The detective also showed them a series of sketches Beech produced for the police of locations where he said abuse took place, as well as photos of those places downloaded from Google.

The jury was told former Tory MP Harvey Proctor, whom Beech accused of murder, will give evidence today and possibly Friday.

They have been told retired general Sir Hugh Beach – also accused by the defendant of being part of the powerful ring – could give evidence next week, with the prosecution closing its case on Wednesday or Thursday.

