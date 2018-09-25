All Sections

September 25, 2018

Video: Former News International boss Les Hinton talks to Neil Sean about working for media mogul Rupert Murdoch

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter

Les Hinton, former right-hand man of press baron Rupert Murdoch, discusses his life and career with Neil Sean following the launch of his new book – The Bootle Boy: An Untidy Life In News.

Scroll down for the full video interview

Hinton tells Sean he wanted to write a book that was “straight” about Murdoch, where other books have trashed the media mogul, “but did not ignore his manifold shortcomings – he could be a very difficult guy”.

“He could be relentless, he could be cruel, but in the end he is phenomenally clear thinking and he is brilliant,” he said.

“The things he had that made him special were courage and energy and he would be relentless when he had a bee in his bonnet and that’s what made him really work and drove him through life.”

Hinton also spoke with Press Gazette earlier this year about his career.

