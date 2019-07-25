All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Dismiss

Menu

In the news

Close
July 25, 2019

Vice UK journalists win union recognition after months of negotiations

By James Walker Twitter
Vice UK union

Vice UK has recognised a National Union of Journalists’ chapel representing editorial and production staff following four months of negotiations.

Vice UK staff said they were proud to have finally achieved recognition and hoped the move “inspires our colleagues across the industry to unionise too – and for their managers to listen to their demands”.

The latest drive for a Vice UK editorial union came three years after an earlier attempt was rejected by management.

The NUJ accused Vice bosses of “old-fashioned union-busting” at the time as they offered journalists a “staff association” as an alternative.

In March, after the millennial media brand revealed plans to axe 10 per cent of its staff jobs globally – resulting in up to 250 job losses, although no UK editorial staff were affected – UK staff again pushed to unionise.

There are about 45 editorial staff at Vice UK, with “well over” half having unionised –  surpassing the threshold for recognition.

Having won recognition, Vice UK journalists will work with the NUJ to draw up a new collective agreement, which will allow them to negotiate on work and pay conditions.

In joint statement, the Vice UK Chapel and the NUJ said they “look forward to engaging in a positive and mutually beneficial manner going forward.”

The Vice UK Chapel said the result “would not have been possible without the sustained and energetic campaigning of our chapel” and thanked the Advisory Conciliation and Arbitration Service for facilitating talks.

They also thanked the NUJ “for their help every step of the way” and stated their “continued commitment to fighting for fairness and equality for all Vice UK staff”.

NUJ general secretary Michelle Stanistreet said: “The energy and enthusiasm our reps and members at the Vice UK chapel have brought to their organising drive has been hugely impressive.

“Their commitment to delivering a collective voice at work is inspiring and to be congratulated.”

Picture: NUJ

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. Ex-Daily Mail editor Paul Dacre says he's partly to blame for 'belief journalism costs nothing' Ex-Daily Mail editor Paul Dacre says he's partly to blame for 'belief journalism costs nothing'
  2. Vice UK journalists win union recognition after months of negotiations Vice UK journalists win union recognition after months of negotiations
  3. Faisal Islam bids farewell to Sky News after five years as political editor Faisal Islam bids farewell to Sky News after five years as political editor
  4. How UK newspapers reacted to Boris Johnson becoming Prime Minister How UK newspapers reacted to Boris Johnson becoming Prime Minister
  5. Mail and Metro publisher continues revenue growth in new nine-month figures Mail and Metro publisher continues revenue growth in new nine-month figures

Latest Jobs

New Culture Secretary Nicky Morgan supported bill granting anonymity under arrest