Vice UK journalists win union recognition after months of negotiations

Vice UK has recognised a National Union of Journalists’ chapel representing editorial and production staff following four months of negotiations.

Vice UK staff said they were proud to have finally achieved recognition and hoped the move “inspires our colleagues across the industry to unionise too – and for their managers to listen to their demands”.

The latest drive for a Vice UK editorial union came three years after an earlier attempt was rejected by management.

The NUJ accused Vice bosses of “old-fashioned union-busting” at the time as they offered journalists a “staff association” as an alternative.

In March, after the millennial media brand revealed plans to axe 10 per cent of its staff jobs globally – resulting in up to 250 job losses, although no UK editorial staff were affected – UK staff again pushed to unionise.

There are about 45 editorial staff at Vice UK, with “well over” half having unionised – surpassing the threshold for recognition.

Having won recognition, Vice UK journalists will work with the NUJ to draw up a new collective agreement, which will allow them to negotiate on work and pay conditions.

In joint statement, the Vice UK Chapel and the NUJ said they “look forward to engaging in a positive and mutually beneficial manner going forward.”

The Vice UK Chapel said the result “would not have been possible without the sustained and energetic campaigning of our chapel” and thanked the Advisory Conciliation and Arbitration Service for facilitating talks.

They also thanked the NUJ “for their help every step of the way” and stated their “continued commitment to fighting for fairness and equality for all Vice UK staff”.

NUJ general secretary Michelle Stanistreet said: “The energy and enthusiasm our reps and members at the Vice UK chapel have brought to their organising drive has been hugely impressive.

“Their commitment to delivering a collective voice at work is inspiring and to be congratulated.”

