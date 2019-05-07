Vice appoints Alastair McKimm as new global editor of fashion title i-D

Vice Media has appointed Alastair McKimm as global editor-in-chief of its culture and fashion magazine brand i-D.

Commercial director Lucy Delacherois-Day has also been made the online and bi-monthly title’s publisher.

McKimm, pictured, began at i-D around 20 years ago working as fashion assistant to the magazine’s former fashion director Edward Enninful – now the editor-in-chief of British Vogue – later taking on the role himself.

He will build i-D as an “innovative digital-first brand” in his new role, Vice Media said in a statement.

McKimm said i-D was “the first fashion publication that really spoke to me personally and the reason I became a stylist”.

He added: “I started collecting the magazine in the 90s and I’ve been fortunate enough to work for the brand in some capacity for my entire career, from assistant to stylist to fashion director and now to be part of the big picture and future vision is beyond my wildest dreams.

“As we approach our 40th year in 2020, I will be focusing on how we continue to build on the success of what I consider to be the ultimate brand.”

Publisher Delacherois-Day said: “Alastair is a part of the i-D family so it felt like the natural next step to look at how he can further embed his incredible experience of the industry across i-D and bring his creative style to this global brand.”

McKimm’s appointment comes two months after his predecessor Holly Shackleton left the brand. Shackleton became editor-in-chief of i-D in 2014 and oversaw its international roll-out.

Vice Media purchased i-D back in 2012, saying at the time it was one of the only fashion titles it “actually respects”.

