Vegan magazine closes after three years despite growing interest in plant-based diet

A glossy monthly magazine aimed at the UK’s vegans and others interested in learning about a plant-based diet has closed after three years in print, despite the current vegan “boom”.

Vegan Living was launched by Select Publisher Services in October 2016, but it closed last month after 37 issues.

The magazine said it “promotes a simple, sane lifestyle without the fuss”, with coverage of vegan celebrities, chefs and entrepreneurs, recipes, reviews and ethical fashion and beauty tips “without preaching”.

A year’s subscription cost £48 and sold on the newsstand for £4.99.

The closure comes after the Vegan Society estimated the number of vegans in Great Britain had quadrupled from 150,000 in 2014 to 600,000 in 2019.

Although this means only about one per cent of the UK population identifies as vegan, five per cent of UK adults surveyed by research firm Kantar said they were trying Veganuary this month.

A number of food outlets have also launched vegan alternatives in recent months, including KFC, Burger King, McDonalds, Pizza Hut and Greggs.

Vegan Living’s website remains live, although it only contains recipes and not any other content from the magazine. Its page on the publisher’s website has also disappeared.

Other vegan magazines currently on the market include Vegan Food & Living, Vegan Life, Plant Based Magazine and Simply Vegan.

Select PS continues to publish sister title Vegetarian Living, which launched in 2010.

Select PS bosses and Vegan Living editor Flic Everett have not responded to requests for comment. Everett, who has written columns for a number of national titles, edited the magazine for its duration.

At Vegan Living’s launch, the publisher said it would be run by three editorial freelances, including the editor, managing editor and sub-editor, as well as several regular freelance contributors.

Select PS distributes magazines for other publishers, such as the Big Issue, Slimming World magazine and Gay Times.