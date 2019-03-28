Newsworks chief executive praised for work 'defining the effectiveness of newsbrands' as she steps down

The chief executive of Newsworks, the marketing body for national newsbrands, is stepping down at the end of this month.

Vanessa Clifford (pictured) joined the agency in 2012 as client services and strategy director and was appointed chief executive in 2016.

Newsworks executive director Tracy De Groose will extend her remit to cover Clifford’s responsibilities in the short term, working alongside other senior members of the team on the best strategy to support the news industry as it faces challenges in shifting to digital.

De Groose, who joined Newsworks in September last year, said: “Vanessa has brought vision and leadership during a hugely important time for our industry. We thank her for creating foundations on which we can build and she leaves with our best wishes.

“The need for a vibrant and effective case for newsbrands remains stronger than ever. Our industry continues to face intense disruption and resetting the legacy narrative is a priority.

“The latest Pamco data underlines a compelling story: national newsbrands are growing their reach as consumers recognise the value of trusted journalism and advertisers embrace quality, brand safe environments.”

Newsworks praised Clifford for “defining the effectiveness of newsbrands across a raft of high profile projects, including the award-winning Planning for Profit research”.

The study quantified the effectiveness of print and digital newsbrands for advertisers, revealing they are missing out on £3bn in profits by under-utilising newsbrands.

Clifford said: “It has been a privilege to lead Newsworks at such an important time in its history. The work we have done in championing the value and effectiveness of safe and trusted premium newsbrands positions the sector strongly for the future.”

Picture: Newsworks