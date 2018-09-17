All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Dismiss

Menu

In the news

Close
September 17, 2018

US entrepreneur buys Time magazine from Meredith but will 'not be involved in journalistic decisions'

By Dorothy Musariri Twitter

The chief executive of US computing company Salesforce and his wife have bought Time magazine from US media brand Meredith Corporation but will “not be involved in the day-to-day operations or journalistic decisions”.

Marc Benioff, also co-founder and chairman of Salesforce, and his wife Lynne have personally bought the US weekly magazine for $190m (£144m) in cash, in a transaction which is unrelated to the Salesforce business.

As part of the agreement, the Benioffs will not have any day-to-day or  journalistic influence over the magazine’s operations, which will continue to be led by Time’s current executive leadership team.

Meredith president and chief executive Tom Harty said: “We’re pleased to have found such passionate buyers in Marc and Lynne Benioff for the Time brand.

“For over 90 years, Time has been at the forefront of the most significant events and impactful stories that shape our global conversation.

“We know Time will continue to succeed and is in good hands with the Benioffs. We thank the Time team for its ongoing hard work and passionate commitment.”

Meredith acquired Time magazine as part of its buyout of publisher Time Inc for $2.8bn (£2bn) in November last year.

The company announced in March that Time, Sports Illustrated and Money magazines were up for sale as they were “better suited for success with a new owner” as it plans to focus on a core audience of US women.

The remaining asset sales will be announced in due course, Meredith said.

In a statement, the Benioffs said: “We are honoured to be the caretakers of one of the world’s most important media companies and iconic brands.

“Time has always been a trusted reflection of the state of the world, and reminds us that business is one of the greatest platforms for change.”

Mr Benioff added on Twitter: “The power of Time has always been in its unique storytelling of the people and issues that affect us all and connect us all. A treasure trove of our history and culture.”

Meredith has also entered into a multi-year agreement with the Benioffs to provide services such as consumer marketing, subscription fulfilment, paper purchasing and printing.

Meredith will also be able to include the Time brand in large corporate advertising buys.

Time editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal said the team is “very excited to begin this next chapter in our history”.

“We can’t imagine better stewards for Time than Marc and Lynne Benioff.

“The team is inspired by their commitment to high-quality journalism and by their confidence in the work we have done to transform and expand the brand in new directions.”

In February Meredith sold Time’s UK arm, which publishes about 50 titles including Woman’s Weekly and the now online-only NME, to a London-based private equity firm for an undisclosed sum.

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. Andrew Marr Show moving to new time as part of 'broader revamp' of Sunday programming on BBC One Andrew Marr Show moving to new time as part of 'broader revamp' of Sunday programming on BBC One
  2. Daily Mail's 'screaming handbrake turn' on hard Brexit as news pages have 'very different tone' under Geordie Greig Daily Mail's 'screaming handbrake turn' on hard Brexit as news pages have 'very different tone' under Geordie Greig
  3. Journalist crowdfunds £6,000 in nine days to cover month-long 'public interest' Post Office group action trial Journalist crowdfunds £6,000 in nine days to cover month-long 'public interest' Post Office group action trial
  4. BBC turns Sunday Politics into regional half-hour show and replaces Daily Politics in bid to boost digital coverage and make £1.9m savings BBC turns Sunday Politics into regional half-hour show and replaces Daily Politics in bid to boost digital coverage and make £1.9m savings
  5. Sunday Express editor Martin Townsend stepping down after 17 years at helm Sunday Express editor Martin Townsend stepping down after 17 years at helm

Latest Jobs