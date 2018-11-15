All Sections

November 15, 2018

Up to 41 production jobs at risk on Reach regional titles as 'common production model' put in place

By Charlotte Tobitt Twitter

Up to 41 jobs are at risk across Reach’s regional editorial teams, most of them in print production, Press Gazette has learned.

The publisher (formerly Trinity Mirror) said its regional newsrooms were facing the potential cuts as it rolls out a “common production model” aimed at refining workflows.

Consultations with staff whose jobs may be at risk are underway.

A Reach spokesperson said: “Our investment in rolling out a common system allows us to introduce a common production model across Regionals editorial.

“This means regional teams will now work more closely together than ever before, which enables us to refine our workflows.

“Our priority is to focus on our long-term success and we believe this will strengthen our ability to deliver first class content to our print and digital audiences.”

Press Gazette understands that among the jobs at risk are eight roles in the north west, where its titles include daily regionals the Liverpool Echo and Manchester Evening News, and six sub-editors, a deputy print editor and a property editor in the south east and Cambridge region.

Hold the Front Page has reported that up to six jobs mainly in sub-editing roles will be lost in the East and West Midlands, where daily titles include the Birmingham Mail, Burton Mail, Coventry Telegraph, Derby Telegraph, Leicester Mercury, Nottingham Post and The Sentinel.

Staff at the regions affected were told in memos sent yesterday, it is understood.

The news follows the loss of around 98 jobs across Reach’s regional newsrooms in the spring as the publisher continued its restructure to separate online and print teams nationwide under the Live rebrand.

Picture: Trinity Mirror

