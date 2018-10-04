All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Dismiss

Menu

In the news

Close
October 4, 2018

Unilad to go into administration as company behind viral publisher owes more than £6m

By PA Mediapoint Twitter

The company behind internet news site Unilad should go into administration, a judge has decided.

Judge Clive Jones made an order on Thursday after being told that Bentley Harrington Ltd owed more than £6m.

The judge had analysed evidence at hearings in a specialist Insolvency and Companies Court in London.

He heard that a creditor and company directors agreed that administrators should be appointed.

The founder of Unilad has taken legal action against current bosses.

Alex Partridge said he was owed £5m, promised as part of an agreement, and argued for the company to be placed into administration.

A barrister representing Partridge told Judge Jones that Bentley Harrington also owed the taxman £1.5m.

No related posts.

The judge was told that HM Revenue and Customs officials were not against administrators being appointed.

Lawyers representing Bentley Harrington had initially argued against administration. But they said on Thursday that bosses were now in favour.

The judge was told that a number of investment proposals were on the table and a lot of people were interested in the company.

Bentley Harrington director Liam Harrington had been at a hearing last week but was not in court on Thursday.

HM Revenue and Customs officials have issued a petition to wind up Bentley Harrington in separate litigation.

A judge is due to analyse that application on 31 October.

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. UK broadcasters sign letter of complaint to Theresa May's top PR man over interviews after PM snubs C4 News and 5 News UK broadcasters sign letter of complaint to Theresa May's top PR man over interviews after PM snubs C4 News and 5 News
  2. Photographer accuses Alamy of 'censoring news' after granting ex-Oxford University student's request to remove pics of her celebrating end of exams Photographer accuses Alamy of 'censoring news' after granting ex-Oxford University student's request to remove pics of her celebrating end of exams
  3. Guardian Weekly relaunches as news magazine nearly 100 years after international paper's first edition published Guardian Weekly relaunches as news magazine nearly 100 years after international paper's first edition published
  4. Courts reminded to allow journalists to access lists after mistaken attempts to withhold details under data protection law Courts reminded to allow journalists to access lists after mistaken attempts to withhold details under data protection law
  5. Newsquest merges three London weeklies into one new title with launch of East London and West Essex Guardian Newsquest merges three London weeklies into one new title with launch of East London and West Essex Guardian

Latest Jobs