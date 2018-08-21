UK university says 'nature of journalism has changed' as it launches combined public relations and journalism degree

A UK university has announced a new degree course combining journalism with public relations, saying it will “produce graduates who are skilled in a wide range of areas”.

From next month, the University of Salford in Greater Manchester will take on students for its new BA (Hons) Journalism with Public Relations course, based at Manchester’s Media City UK campus – also home to the BBC.

The course will be led by former Sunday People showbiz editor and publicist Debbie Manley alongside former Coronation Street press officer Sara Eyre.

Paul Broster, director of journalism, politics and contemporary history at the University of Salford, said: “The nature of journalism has changed, with those starting in the profession expected to have a wide range of digital skills alongside the ability to write well, find stories and interview.

“Our journalism programmes have always included a public relations module, but this has become increasingly popular over the years.

“Many of our journalism graduates now go on to work in public relations, while there is also a huge amount of opportunities helping large organisations raise their profile by creating powerful digital content.”

The university, which offers two undergraduate journalism courses, is also offering a new MA Public Relations and Digital Communications.

Broster added: “Both of these courses will provide students with real world experience and the tools they need to work in today’s journalism, public relations and communications industries.”

