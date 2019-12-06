All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Dismiss

Menu

In the news

Close
December 6, 2019

UK competition watchdog to investigate Daily Mail group's acquisition of i paper

By Charlotte Tobitt Twitter

The UK’s competition watchdog has begun to investigate the Daily Mail and General Trust’s acquisition of the i newspaper.

DMGT, which owns the Mail and Metro titles, bought JPI Media Publications – the national arm of the company that does not include any of JPI’s regional titles – in a £49.6m deal last week.

The Competition Markets Authority said today it “is investigating the completed acquisition” and revealed it has served an initial enforcement order, also known as a “hold separate” order, on DMGT and its publishing arm DMG Media under the Enterprise Act 2002.

The order, the full text of which will be published in the coming days, prevents the i from being integrated into DMGT until the CMA’s investigations are complete.

DMGT said last week it was anticipating the acquisition would be reviewed by the CMA.

It said that while this takes place, the i “may have to be ‘held separate’ and run independently of the rest of DMGT but we would still expect to be able to realise synergies over time”.

The i editor Oliver Duff said: “During any review by CMA, i will be ‘held separate’ from new and old owners, run by i managing director Richard Thomson with i editor-in-chief Oly Duff.

“During that period will continue to publish brilliant JPI Media journalism and draw on support from JPI colleagues as before.”

The investigation is now in a “pre-notification” period during which all the parties must supply all the information required by the watchdog before a formal phase one inquiry can begin.

There is no set deadline for this, but once the inquiry has formally begin the CMA will have 40 working days to decide whether the deal results in a “realistic prospect of a substantial lessening of competition”.

If so, it will launch a further, more in-depth assessment of up to five months.

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. High Court hears libel battle between Carole Cadwalladr and Arron Banks High Court hears libel battle between Carole Cadwalladr and Arron Banks
  2. Three men admit attacking Guardian columnist Owen Jones but deny it was motivated by homophobia Three men admit attacking Guardian columnist Owen Jones but deny it was motivated by homophobia
  3. Boris Johnson's Telegraph column comparing Muslim women with 'letterboxes' led to Islamophobia 'spike' Boris Johnson's Telegraph column comparing Muslim women with 'letterboxes' led to Islamophobia 'spike'
  4. Growth at Mail Online and Daily Mail TV helps offset print decline at publisher DMG Media Growth at Mail Online and Daily Mail TV helps offset print decline at publisher DMG Media
  5. Telegraph marks 'huge milestone' as number of digital subscribers surpasses print Telegraph marks 'huge milestone' as number of digital subscribers surpasses print

Latest Jobs

Channel 4 News says sorry for 'people of colour' misquote on viral video of Boris Johnson speech