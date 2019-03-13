UK competition watchdog should investigate 'opaque' digital ad market 'dominated by two players', report says

The digital advertising market is “dominated by two players” and should be studied by the UK’s competition watchdog, according to a new report by a former economic advisor to the Obama administration.

Jason Furman led the five-strong Digital Competition Expert Panel, which published its HM Treasury-commissioned report on competition in the tech sector today, offering up eight key recommendations.

The report said UK watchdog the Competition and Markets Authority should launch a study into digital advertising, claiming the market “suffers from a lack of transparency”.

The review panel “received strong representations from news publishers” about the dominant role of Google in the digital advertising supply chain, with publishers arguing that they are “unable to achieve a fair return from digital advertising associated with their content”.

The CMA has already been tasked with carrying out a market study into the online advertising industry under a proposal made by the Cairncross Review into the sustainability of the press in the digital age, published last month.

Culture Secretary Jeremy Wright MP has also said his department would also review how online advertising is regulated.

Writing about the digital advertising market, the Furman review said: “It is clear that the market is opaque, with limited information disclosed either at an aggregate or an individual level.

“A thorough investigation of its workings, encompassing the entire value chain, would be helpful in either identifying any valid grounds for concern about effective competition, or dispelling the mistrust that exists.”

It added that any investigation into the digital ad market should consider whether “the importance of data in digital advertising” and if the market could be more transparent for publishers and advertisers.

In a statement on the review, Furman said: “The digital sector has created substantial benefits but these have come at the cost of increasing dominance of a few companies which is limiting competition and consumer choice and innovation.

“Some say this is inevitable or even desirable. I think the UK can do better.”

In a statement on today’s report, Chancellor Philip Hammond said: “Competition is fundamental to ensuring the market works in the interest of consumers, but we know some tech giants are still accumulating too much power, preventing smaller businesses from entering the market.

“The work of Jason Furman and the expert panel is invaluable in ensuring we’re at the forefront of delivering a competitive digital marketplace.”

He said he would “carefully examine the proposals put forward by the panel” and respond to its findings later this year.

Press Gazette has contacted Facebook and Google for comment.

The Digital Competition Expert Panel said digital competition is “currently insufficient with winner-takes-most dynamics in many markets” and that a new approach is needed to sustain and promote competition.

The report also suggested that the Government strengthen the powers of regulators to tackle “illegal anti-competitive practices” in the tech sector and make it simpler to challenge the “bullying tactics” of market leaders.

Picture: Pixabay