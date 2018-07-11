All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
July 11, 2018

TV reporter arrested while using drone camera to film rescue of boys trapped in Thai cave

By Central European News Twitter

A TV reporter has been arrested for using a drone to film the rescue of the young boys trapped in a cave in Thailand that has been making international headlines.

The 12 boys are part of youth football team the Wild Boars and were trapped, together with their coach, for two weeks in the Tham Luang Nang Non cave after heavy rains caused part of the tunnel to be flooded.

The last of the boys and their coach were rescued yesterday with 19 divers involved in helping them swim down the dark, narrow tunnel.

But as the boys were bought out on stretchers to be placed on a waiting helicopter, a reporter for a Polish TV station attempted to get capture images using a flying drone camera.

Police arrested Wojciech Bojanowski, who works for major Polish media outlet TVN24.PL, while he was reportedly still operating the drone.

Pictures show him being led away from the scene by police. Another shows a drone in the sky with a police helicopter in the background.

A spokesman for TVN24.PL confirmed they have not been able to reach him.

They said he had been working for the station for a decade, and had been covering the action at the cave since 23 June.

Media reports in Poland said it was unclear what offence the reporter had committed or what punishment awaited him.

Picture: Reuters/Soe Zeya Tun

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. Local Democracy Reporter dismissed one month into BBC-funded role after 'council complaint' over his appointment Local Democracy Reporter dismissed one month into BBC-funded role after 'council complaint' over his appointment
  2. Andrew Neil is MPs' favourite political journalist as Guido Fawkes, Evening Standard and Times among most read by those in power, poll finds Andrew Neil is MPs' favourite political journalist as Guido Fawkes, Evening Standard and Times among most read by those in power, poll finds
  3. Who is new Culture Secretary Jeremy Wright? Who is new Culture Secretary Jeremy Wright?
  4. BBC poaches ITV talent and promotes its own in naming anchors for flagship daily news programme on new Scotland channel BBC poaches ITV talent and promotes its own in naming anchors for flagship daily news programme on new Scotland channel
  5. Buzzfeed UK 'stands by' report about sacking of Times journalist Peter Yeung despite misquote claim Buzzfeed UK 'stands by' report about sacking of Times journalist Peter Yeung despite misquote claim

Latest Jobs

Fox outbids rival Comcast with new £24.5bn offer for Sky
CLOSE

British Journalism Awards for Specialist Media

Official Entry Deadline 30 June

Enter Now!

CLOSE