TV reporter arrested while using drone camera to film rescue of boys trapped in Thai cave

A TV reporter has been arrested for using a drone to film the rescue of the young boys trapped in a cave in Thailand that has been making international headlines.

The 12 boys are part of youth football team the Wild Boars and were trapped, together with their coach, for two weeks in the Tham Luang Nang Non cave after heavy rains caused part of the tunnel to be flooded.

The last of the boys and their coach were rescued yesterday with 19 divers involved in helping them swim down the dark, narrow tunnel.

But as the boys were bought out on stretchers to be placed on a waiting helicopter, a reporter for a Polish TV station attempted to get capture images using a flying drone camera.

Police arrested Wojciech Bojanowski, who works for major Polish media outlet TVN24.PL, while he was reportedly still operating the drone.

Pictures show him being led away from the scene by police. Another shows a drone in the sky with a police helicopter in the background.

A spokesman for TVN24.PL confirmed they have not been able to reach him.

They said he had been working for the station for a decade, and had been covering the action at the cave since 23 June.

Media reports in Poland said it was unclear what offence the reporter had committed or what punishment awaited him.

Picture: Reuters/Soe Zeya Tun