All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Dismiss

Menu

In the news

Close
October 31, 2018

Turkish prosecutor says journalist Jamal Khashoggi was strangled upon entering Saudi consulate in Istanbul

By PA Mediapoint Twitter

A Turkish prosecutor says journalist Jamal Khashoggi was strangled as soon as he entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul as part of a pre-meditated killing.

A statement from chief Istanbul prosecutor Irfan Fidan’s office added that the Washington Post columnist’s body was dismembered and disposed of.

It also said that discussions with Saudi chief prosecutor Saud al-Mojeb have yielded no “concrete results” despite “good-willed efforts” by Turkey to uncover the truth.

The statement is the first public confirmation by a Turkish official that Khashoggi, 59, was strangled and dismembered after he entered the consulate on 2 October to collect paperwork needed to marry his Turkish fiancee.

The announcement came as Al-Mojeb ended a three-day visit to Istanbul during which he held talks with Fidan and other Turkish officials.

Turkey is seeking the extradition of 18 Saudi suspects detained in Saudi Arabia over the killing of Khashoggi.

It is also pressing Saudi Arabia for information concerning the journalist’s remains, which still have not been found, as well as who ordered his killing.

No related posts.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has also called on Riyadh to disclose the identity of an alleged local collaborator said to have been involved in disposing of Khashoggi‘s body.

Turkey alleges a hit squad from Saudi Arabia – including a member of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s entourage during a US trip – travelled to Istanbul to kill the Khashoggi and then tried to cover it up.

Under mounting pressure, Saudi Arabia changed its narrative about Khashoggi‘s killing several times, eventually admitting that he died inside the consulate and only recently acknowledging that Turkish evidence shows his killing was premeditated.

Saudi Arabia has not commented on the prosecutor’s visit.

At an event in London yesterday, Khashoggi’s fiancée Hatice Cengiz said that she believes the Saudi regime knows where his body is buried and described him as a “martyr” who had given a “voice to the voiceless”.

Picture: Reuters/Osman Orsal

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. 2018 British Journalism Awards shortlist revealed: 'This is what Dame Cairncross needs to protect' 2018 British Journalism Awards shortlist revealed: 'This is what Dame Cairncross needs to protect'
  2. Evan Davis to leave Newsnight and replace Eddie Mair as presenter of BBC Radio 4's PM Evan Davis to leave Newsnight and replace Eddie Mair as presenter of BBC Radio 4's PM
  3. Waitrose says in-house food mag editor's ‘killing vegans’ reply to freelance pitch went 'too far' Waitrose says in-house food mag editor's ‘killing vegans’ reply to freelance pitch went 'too far'
  4. Journalists left thousands of pounds out of pocket as publisher behind Smallish parenting magazine goes into liquidation Journalists left thousands of pounds out of pocket as publisher behind Smallish parenting magazine goes into liquidation
  5. Ofcom to review depth of analysis and impartiality of BBC news and current affairs output Ofcom to review depth of analysis and impartiality of BBC news and current affairs output

Latest Jobs