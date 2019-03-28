Turkish journalist faces second prosecution over Paradise Papers reporting

A Turkish journalist is facing a second prosecution over her Paradise Papers reporting into the offshore tax activities of politicians and businessmen.

Freelance journalist Pelin Unker (pictured) was found guilty of defaming a former Turkish prime minister in January and faces a second court case in Istanbul starting today.

The Paradise Papers saw more than 90 media organisations publish stories based on a leaked set of 13.4m confidential electronic documents relating to offshore documents in 2017.

Unker, a member of the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, which shared the documents after they were leaked to German newspaper Suddeutsche Zeitung, worked on the investigation for Turkish daily newspaper Cumhuriyet, where she was a correspondent and editor for ten years.

She has now been accused of calumny – spreading false information to damage someone’s reputation – by Berat Albayrak, Turkey’s minister of finance and treasury and the son-in-law of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, alongside his brother Serhat and businessman Ahmet Calik.

The case relates to a series of articles published in Cumhuriyet in November 2017 about the Albayrak brothers.

UK-based freedom of expression charity Article 19 will submit an expert opinion to the court to say a conviction would breach EU and international human rights laws and Unker’s right to freedom of expression.

In January, Unker was found guilty of defaming former Turkish prime minister Binali Yildirim and his sons. She was sentenced to 13 months in prison and fined $1,615, but said she intended to appeal.

Unker has been named on a new list of the ten most urgent cases of journalists whose press freedom rights are being abused or whose cases demand justice by the One Free Press Coalition, which includes the Financial Times, Reuters, Associated Press and Huffpost.

Sarah Clarke, Article 19’s head of Europe and Central Asia, said: “If convicted, Unker will be the only journalist to be successfully sued by politicians for reporting on the Paradise Papers.

“It will have a chilling effect on what little remains of investigative journalism and media freedom in Turkey.”

Reporters Without Borders’ 2018 World Press Freedom Index ranked Turkey 157th out of 180 countries, citing a “witch hunt” of media critics by President Erdogan’s government.

The International Press Institute’s director of advocacy Ravi Prasad said today: “The Paradise Papers were covered around the world by many prestigious news outlets and drew attention to a matter of significant public interest.

“This trial is what it appears to be: It is an effort to punish Pelin Unker for doing exactly what journalists should be doing, namely, reporting critically about the activities of those in power. It lays bare the motivations behind Turkey’s crackdown on the media.”

Unker remains the only journalist to be convicted for taking part in the Paradise Papers investigation.

The Guardian and BBC settled a dispute with offshore law firm Appleby last year after it tried to use a breach of confidence claim to force the disclosure of documents which informed their Paradise Papers reporting.