All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Dismiss

Menu

In the news

Close
October 25, 2019

Trump to cancel US federal subscriptions to New York Times and Washington Post

By PA Mediapoint Twitter

Donald Trump is making another move against his least favoured sections of the media, this time by deciding to cancel US government subscriptions to The New York Times and The Washington Post.

The White House is preparing to instruct federal agencies not to renew their subscriptions to the two papers.

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham has insisted the move is a cost-saving measure.

She said: “Not renewing subscriptions across all federal agencies will be a significant cost saving for taxpayers – hundreds of thousands of dollars.”

However, Trump, who is often critical of the two papers, said in a Fox News interview on Monday that “we don’t want” the Times in the White House anymore, and “we’re going to probably terminate that and The Washington Post”.

White House aides say the print editions of the newspaper are no longer coming into the White House, though online access continues.

Jonathan Karl, the president of the White House Correspondents’ Association, said on Thursday: “I have no doubt the hardworking reporters of The New York Times and Washington Post will continue to do quality journalism, regardless of whether the president acknowledges he reads them.

“Pretending to ignore the work of a free press won’t make the news go away or stop reporters from informing the public and holding those in power accountable.”

Representatives from the Times and Post declined to comment.

The White House plan for the agencies was first reported by The Wall Street Journal. It is unclear when the instructions will go out to agencies.

Picture: Reuters/Hannah McKay

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments

2 thoughts on “Trump to cancel US federal subscriptions to New York Times and Washington Post”

  1. Press Gazette deleting comments as usual. No surprise there. Enemy of the people. Hey PG staff, how’s those CVs coming along? You know you’re all going to be out of a job soon once the print media disappears, and boy are they collapsing fast!? How’s that feel? Looking forward to it? I know I am!

    Reply

  2. What an embarrassment. It took him almost 3 years to order a ban on buying these fake news rags. Should have been done on day 1. It’s crap like this that almost makes me not feel sorry for him for the endless lies printed about him. He helped prop them up for 3 years. It’s no wonder the term “cuckservative” has become so often used to describe the GOP. They really do bring it on themselves.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. Daily Mail eyeing move to Hammersmith within four years, sources claim Daily Mail eyeing move to Hammersmith within four years, sources claim
  2. ITV's Tom Bradby changed approach to royal interview after finding Meghan and Harry 'vulnerable' ITV's Tom Bradby changed approach to royal interview after finding Meghan and Harry 'vulnerable'
  3. RAJAR: LBC grows to record 2.2m audience while BBC Radio 4 sheds 770,000 listeners RAJAR: LBC grows to record 2.2m audience while BBC Radio 4 sheds 770,000 listeners
  4. ITV News anchor Tom Bradby says he felt like a 'zombie' in newsroom during insomnia battle ITV News anchor Tom Bradby says he felt like a 'zombie' in newsroom during insomnia battle
  5. Huffpost UK exec editor Jess Brammar says 'old-fashioned tabloid values' are at its heart Huffpost UK exec editor Jess Brammar says 'old-fashioned tabloid values' are at its heart

Latest Jobs

Sun follows Times in ditching single-use plastic wrapping