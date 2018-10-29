All Sections

October 29, 2018

Trump calls media 'true enemy of the people' in tweet following CNN bomb scare and synagogue shooting

By PA Media Lawyer Twitter

US president Donald Trump has accused the media of being “the true Enemy of People” in the wake of a mass shooting and a mail bomb plot.

Trump tweeted: “There is great anger in our Country caused in part by inaccurate, and even fraudulent, reporting of the news.

“The Fake News Media, the true Enemy of the People, must stop the open & obvious hostility & report the news accurately & fairly.”

The President’s comments follow a mass shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue and a mail bomb scare targeting news network CNN and senior figures in the Democratic party.

The election season violence has rattled a divided nation and prompted questions about whether Trump should tone done his rhetoric.

The US President condemned the Pittsburgh attack as an act of anti-Semitism and has denounced political violence.

Picture: Reuters

2 thoughts on "Trump calls media 'true enemy of the people' in tweet following CNN bomb scare and synagogue shooting"

