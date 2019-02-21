Tributes paid to 'dedicated' former Electronics Weekly editor following cancer death

Tributes have been paid to former Electronics Weekly editor Richard Wilson who died from cancer earlier this month.

Wilson (pictured) worked at the specialist title for just shy of 30 years, 25 of them as editor, before leaving publisher Metropolis but keeping a consulting role.

Born in 1957, Wilson joined EW in 1987 having gained a physics degree at Imperial College London and worked as an engineer.

During his time at the publication it changed from a newspaper to a magazine and, in 1994, made the move online.

Wilson had a big hand in the magazine’s transition to new owner Metropolis Business Media in 2012, now Emap.

EW technology editor Steve Bush said: “At work, he was incredibly hard-working, wise, effortlessly intelligent and dedicated to keeping Electronics Weekly on an even keel.

“In private he was devoted to his family, and I remember him being so proud when his wife earned her PhD, and proud all over again when his son earned his PhD, the latter causing him to point out that he was the only non-doctor left in the household – that said, he did have a degree in physics from Imperial College, and properly knew his way around a laser.

“Even though he was ill, he made time to pop in to see us a few months ago, and my last memory of him was smiling and chatting with us, all sat around a table at the local cafe.”

EW senior components editor David Manners added: “Richard was old school.

“A degree in physics from Imperial College, an engineering stint at British Aerospace and a spell in Plessey’s renowned R&D HQ at Roke Manor gave him an unrivalled insight into the theoretical and applied technologies of the electronics industry.

“Consequently he was deeply respected in the worldwide industry as we know from the many tributes we have received.



“They talk about his commitment to the industry, the time he gave to individual companies, the interest he took in their plans and products, his deep understanding of the technology, his smart judgements on industry issues and a quality that is repeated most often, which is that he was a gentleman.”



Wilson died on 10 February 2019, aged in his early 60s. He is survived by his wife, Angie, and son, Tom.

Reader comments below EW’s own obituary for Wilson said the former editor was “a man of great integrity”, “professional” and “thoughtful”.