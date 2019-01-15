Training and fellowship opportunities for journalists (old and new) at BBC World Service and Reuters Institute

The BBC World Service is searching for new talent through an internship open to bilingual UK adults who have a passion for journalism.

The six-week Future Voices training scheme will give interns the chance to experience life as a BBC journalist, working in both English and one of the 40 languages covered by the World Service.

Interns will be given a mentor and trained across radio, TV and digital journalism with “lots of insight and knowledge into the world of international news,” the BBC said.

“This traineeship will give you the confidence and BBC contacts to apply for opportunities to continue developing your skills and experience.”

Osob Elmi, a former intern of BBC Somali Service, said: “For me, Future Voices gave me the opportunity to not only learn skills from professional journalists, it’s also allowed me to create and tell stories in my native language which is Somali, and it’s something that I love to do.”

Meanwhile the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism at the University of Oxford has opened applications for its annual, fully-funded journalist fellowships.

The fellowships are aimed at practising journalists from all over the world with at least five years’ experience who want to research a topic relating to their work and the broader media industry before going back into newsrooms.

Past topics have included mobile storytelling and issues of censorship and human rights abuses in the Middle East.

Reuters said: “The fellowships offer an opportunity to network with a global group of journalists, spend time away from the daily pressure of deadlines, and examine the key issues facing the industry, with input from leading experts and practitioners.”

Meera Selva, director of the programme, added: “We look for people who are enthusiastic and engaged to think about the industry, and are willing to talk with other people and make the best of their time here.”

Go here to find out more about the BBC’s Future Voices scheme. Information about the Reuters fellowship can be found here.

Picture: Reuters/Peter Nicholls