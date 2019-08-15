All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Dismiss

Menu

In the news

Close
August 15, 2019

Tortoise editor James Harding to join Society of Editors Conference 2019 line-up

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter

Former BBC News director and Times editor James Harding will join the line-up of speakers at this year’s Society of Editors’ Conference.

Harding, who is co-founder  and editor of slow news venture Tortoise Media, will address attendees at Stationers’ Hall, London, on 12 November.

He joins a roster of national newspaper editors and Information Commissioner Elizabeth Denham who will speak at the conference, now in its 20th year, which will have the theme of “defending media freedom”.

Ian Murray, the society’s executive director, said: “This year’s line-up is growing ever stronger and we are delighted that James can join us to add his immense knowledge and experience to our debates.”

Tickets are available for the one-day conference and gala dinner.

Picture: Tortoise Media/Screenshot

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments

2 thoughts on “Tortoise editor James Harding to join Society of Editors Conference 2019 line-up”

  1. Excellent, a day of unending pious corporate PR-speak, who can forget Mr Harding declaring that BBC journalism has an:
    ‘uncompromising commitment to accuracy, to impartiality, to diversity of opinion, and to the fair treatment of people in the news’.
    or when urging journalists:
    ‘not to shy away from investigative reporting and difficult issues in the wake of the Jimmy Savile and Lord McAlpine affairs.’
    In fact Mr Harding believed the BBC:
    ‘the best news organisation in the world’
    Mr Harding, just the man to defend media freedom.

    Reply

  2. I am boss of my own will. Come to join under link to earn $75 per hour by watching tv with family in spare time. Earn as much as you spent time. If so please copy the link and full fill your dream………www.99kitty.com

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. National newspaper ABCs: Guardian sees smallest circulation decline for July 2019 National newspaper ABCs: Guardian sees smallest circulation decline for July 2019
  2. Ex-News of the World editor eyes newspapers for new publishing venture, reports say Ex-News of the World editor eyes newspapers for new publishing venture, reports say
  3. ITV News launches 'major' climate change series at top of News at Ten to 'make people sit up and take notice' ITV News launches 'major' climate change series at top of News at Ten to 'make people sit up and take notice'
  4. Financial Times takes minority stake in subscription B2B website Business of Fashion Financial Times takes minority stake in subscription B2B website Business of Fashion
  5. Funds flood in for book showcasing work of ex-Daily Express photographer with terminal cancer Funds flood in for book showcasing work of ex-Daily Express photographer with terminal cancer

Latest Jobs

Ex-News of the World editor eyes newspapers for new publishing venture, reports say