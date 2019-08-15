Former BBC News director and Times editor James Harding will join the line-up of speakers at this year’s Society of Editors’ Conference.
Harding, who is co-founder and editor of slow news venture Tortoise Media, will address attendees at Stationers’ Hall, London, on 12 November.
He joins a roster of national newspaper editors and Information Commissioner Elizabeth Denham who will speak at the conference, now in its 20th year, which will have the theme of “defending media freedom”.
Ian Murray, the society’s executive director, said: “This year’s line-up is growing ever stronger and we are delighted that James can join us to add his immense knowledge and experience to our debates.”
Tickets are available for the one-day conference and gala dinner.
Picture: Tortoise Media/Screenshot
2 thoughts on “Tortoise editor James Harding to join Society of Editors Conference 2019 line-up”
Excellent, a day of unending pious corporate PR-speak, who can forget Mr Harding declaring that BBC journalism has an:
‘uncompromising commitment to accuracy, to impartiality, to diversity of opinion, and to the fair treatment of people in the news’.
or when urging journalists:
‘not to shy away from investigative reporting and difficult issues in the wake of the Jimmy Savile and Lord McAlpine affairs.’
In fact Mr Harding believed the BBC:
‘the best news organisation in the world’
Mr Harding, just the man to defend media freedom.
