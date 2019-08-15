Tortoise editor James Harding to join Society of Editors Conference 2019 line-up

Former BBC News director and Times editor James Harding will join the line-up of speakers at this year’s Society of Editors’ Conference.

Harding, who is co-founder and editor of slow news venture Tortoise Media, will address attendees at Stationers’ Hall, London, on 12 November.

He joins a roster of national newspaper editors and Information Commissioner Elizabeth Denham who will speak at the conference, now in its 20th year, which will have the theme of “defending media freedom”.

Ian Murray, the society’s executive director, said: “This year’s line-up is growing ever stronger and we are delighted that James can join us to add his immense knowledge and experience to our debates.”

Tickets are available for the one-day conference and gala dinner.

Picture: Tortoise Media/Screenshot