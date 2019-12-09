All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Dismiss

Menu

In the news

Close
December 9, 2019

Top UK journalism talent to assemble for British Journalism Awards 2019

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter

Some of the biggest names in UK journalism will gather together tomorrow night for the Press Gazette British Journalism Awards 2019.

The awards will take place from 7pm at London’s Hilton Bankside (nearest Tube: Southwark). The dress code is lounge suits and cocktail dresses.

After a drinks reception and gala dinner, prizes for each of the 23 award categories, including News Provider of the Year, will be handed out.

The recipients of Journalist of the Year and the Marie Colvin Award will also be revealed on the night.

Set up in the wake of the Leveson Inquiry, the BJAs, now in its seventh year, aim to celebrate and reward the best of UK public interest journalism.

Previous big winners include LBC’s Nick Ferrari, BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg and the Guardian’s Amelia Gentleman, as well as journalists working in print, online and broadcast news across the UK.

The Press Gazette British Journalism Awards would like to thank its sponsors: Uber, ResponseSource, Starling Bank, The Investigative Journal, EY, Google News Initiative, Transparency International UK, Affinity Photo, Takeda, Huawei and Camelot.

For any awards queries, contact Oihana Almandoz on 020 7406 6798. To inquire about sponsoring next year’s awards, contact Kalpesh Vadher on 007 406 6738 or email kalpesh.vadher@pressgazette.co.uk.

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. University vice-chancellor blasts 'meddling journalists' in speech to stricken council University vice-chancellor blasts 'meddling journalists' in speech to stricken council
  2. Boris Johnson's Telegraph column comparing Muslim women with 'letterboxes' led to Islamophobia 'spike' Boris Johnson's Telegraph column comparing Muslim women with 'letterboxes' led to Islamophobia 'spike'
  3. City AM to publish afternoon edition ahead of election for only second time in decade City AM to publish afternoon edition ahead of election for only second time in decade
  4. Buzzfeed UK issued with 'strike-off' warning over late accounts Buzzfeed UK issued with 'strike-off' warning over late accounts
  5. High Court hears libel battle between Carole Cadwalladr and Arron Banks High Court hears libel battle between Carole Cadwalladr and Arron Banks

Latest Jobs