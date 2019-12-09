Top UK journalism talent to assemble for British Journalism Awards 2019

Some of the biggest names in UK journalism will gather together tomorrow night for the Press Gazette British Journalism Awards 2019.

The awards will take place from 7pm at London’s Hilton Bankside (nearest Tube: Southwark). The dress code is lounge suits and cocktail dresses.

After a drinks reception and gala dinner, prizes for each of the 23 award categories, including News Provider of the Year, will be handed out.

The recipients of Journalist of the Year and the Marie Colvin Award will also be revealed on the night.

Set up in the wake of the Leveson Inquiry, the BJAs, now in its seventh year, aim to celebrate and reward the best of UK public interest journalism.

Previous big winners include LBC’s Nick Ferrari, BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg and the Guardian’s Amelia Gentleman, as well as journalists working in print, online and broadcast news across the UK.

