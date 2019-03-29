A Tindle-owned weekly series in Surrey and Hampshire yesterday announced it will switch from broadsheet to tabloid after 127 years in print.

The five-edition Herald series will change format next Thursday to become more “reader-friendly ” after taking on board feedback.

On the same day the newspaper’s cover price will rise from 60p to 80p, in what the publisher said was only its second price increase in ten years.

Editorial manager Colin Channon said: “We asked our readers and advertisers, and it became very clear they wanted the Herald to change to a more reader-friendly format.

“But rather than simply moving to tabloid, this has given us a chance to inject more local news and sport, and to increase pagination to introduce a new leisure section, giving our readers even more value for money.”

The Herald series publishes editions in Farnham, Haslemere, Alton, Bordon and Liphook and was launched in 1892.